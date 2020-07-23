Fortnite: The community on how to make Fortnite 'fun' again

Fortnite Season 3 has arguably been one of the best seasons in the game. Towards the start of the season the community was welcomed with a flooded map, but as days went by, the water levels are receding, and ultimately cars will be a part of the game soon.

Despite being one of the best battle royale games out there, Fortnite isn't without flaws. While the community is continually asking for new things to be added into the game, some existing issues are hindering the 'fun' part of Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite: 'Toxic Community & rip-offs' - The internet on what they dislike about the game.

In this article, we will look at some critical concerns that the community feels the game has and try to offer solutions that will bring back the nostalgic OG Fortnite days and make newer players love the game.

Fortnite's element of fun and 'Vaulting' in the game

Fortnite is a popular game among the younger audience as its art style and no- blood gameplay directly compliments that. While the games' emotes and skins are funny and appealing, the community still feels that the fun weapons are vaulted inside the game quite promptly, and the fun emotes gradually lead to a more toxic environment in the game.

Fortnite has vaulted many 'fun' weapons in the game. (Image Credit: Dexerto)

In the past, we have witnessed several live in-game events in Fortnite, where players often eliminate each other even when there is an event about to start up. Epic later introduced a separate lobby for players to witness these events taking the ability to fight and damage enemies to compensate this; however, this further adds proof to the toxicity of the game and how sweaty it has become in these last few years.

Also read: Fortnite Week 6 Secret Challenge: 'Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments' Location and routes

Advertisement

Overall Balance Issues and Bugs in Fortnite

When talking about sweats, skill-based matchmaking issues have been a nightmare for all the Fortnite players. Casual players suffer the most and rage on the game. A minority of players still don't build and solely rely on their aim for winning gunfights in the game.

Fortnite players facing bug or glitch issues in the game. (Image Credit: Dot Esports)

While glitches are common in every online game, Fortnite has been one of those games where every patch brings in more trouble than good. A horde of players have also complained about lack of communication from Epic; Patch notes a great source of information for players where also discontinued during Chapter 1, Season 10 leaving players to solely rely on third party information from YouTubers and miners.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3 Leaks: Atlantean Fishstick, cars files added, new fishing rods and more

The Fortnite Community on how to make the game 'better.'

Fortnite Season 1 Victory Royale Screen (Image Credit: Retali8/YT)

The Fortnite community has a collection of new ideas and opinions about what will make the game fun for players again. Several chants of 'bring the old map into the game' and let the 'double pump' loose have been made. In contrast, others believe that if the game functions properly without any bugs and glitches, it will make the overall experience better for most players and automatically improve the game significantly.

Also read: 5 times when streamers accidentally went live