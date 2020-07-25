The global eSports scene has seen a massive outburst in popularity, and the number of players competing in them keeps growing by the day.

Battle royale games like PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and MOBA games like League of Legends and Dota have created a vast audience for their games as well.

While some people still compare the hard work that is put into the traditional sports like Cricket and Football and compare it to eSports tournaments where players just have to play video games for winning the league. This statement highly undermines the exasperating circumstances that these players have to go through during tournaments, where there stakes are at an all time high.

In this article, we look at the Fortnite's eSports scene, while also shedding some light onto Lachlan's statement against the un-sustainable eSports culture in Fortnite.

Fortnite's eSports Scenario

Fortnite professionals players competing in the tournament. (Image Credit: Telegraph)

Fortnite's competitive scene has been extensively succesful, however, many professional analysts do not see Fortnite as a compatible eSports title for multiple reasons.

#1 Game-breaking updates before tournaments

The developers at Epic seem to have a habit of pushing meta-shifting and overpowered weapons days before high-stakes tournaments.

While updates are crucial for the game, it goes without saying that they should be avoided before a tournament; or with prior notice so that participants can adjust to the meta. However, an exception to this would be the World Cup in 2019 where the developers didn't make any updates to the game.

#2 Cheaters come back after their ban soon

While cheaters exist in several games, it goes without saying that for a game with millions of dollars in line, the need for stricter rules to ensure a 'cheat-free' zone is evident.

Several instances of pro players cheating, and teaming have been reported over the years, that end up doing the game more harm than good.

#3 Bugs and Glitches

Among players who've fell victim to unlikely glitches is Nate Hill who got eliminated due to an in-game bug during the Fortnite Fall Skirmish Grand Finale.

As previously mentioned, while updates are paramount to keep the game stable, they also bring along a horde of glitches and exploits that are unheard of, which is why avoiding them before major tournaments and cups could go a long way in improving the overall quality of the competitive scene.

Lachlan's comment on Fortnite's eSports scene

Lachlan recently pointed out a major flaw in the Fortnite eSports scenario. The YouTuber points out how the Fortnite competitive model does not support newer players who are just starting out, while also asserting the need for an 'amateur leage' to help support them.

Lachlan voices his opinion on how segregating the high-rollers and new entries could help create a more sustainable ecosystem for the competitive aspect of the game. You can hear more on what he has to say in the video below

WATCH: Lachlan opens up about major flaws in the esports side of Fortnite

