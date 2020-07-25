Fortnite Stage 6 map changes: Camp COD and Slurpy back, Sweaty gets smaller and more

Fortnite has been witnessing a decrease in water levels since the start of Season 3, and the map is almost back to normal. The sharks, however, will now have a hard time feasting on players.

The Fortnite map is gradually showcasing some significant changes, and new roadways are making their way to prepare the game for the release of cars over the next few weeks. Thus, in this article, we will cover all map changes during Stage 6 in Fortnite Season 3.

Sweaty Sands got 'smaller and reduced' in Fortnite

Sweaty Sands is a point of interest in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Wiki)

Sweaty Sands is a famous drop spot for players, and many challenges in this season were related to this point of interest (POI). While it is getting reduced in Stage 6, rumours confirmed that it would be back to normal during the next water level change.

Slurpy Swamp Factory almost recovered, and Fortilla moved slightly in Fortnite

Slurpy Swamp Factory was a favourite drop spot for many players, as it guaranteed free shields and good loot for everyone. However, due to the flood, this POI went underwater and was barely visible on the map. However, with the Stage 6 map update, it is almost out of the water and players can expect it to recover with the next change fully.

Slurpy Swamp Factory in Fortnite (Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

There was a slight modification to the position of Fortilla as well, which has moved slightly. This could be a visual fix to the map as well.

Dirty Docks and Camp Cod are back in Fortnite

Old points of interest, such as Dirty Dock and Camp Cod, are also back in the map. These points of interests are full of nostalgia for the players and moving forward, many more places should be visible on the Fortnite map for looting, until cars come into play.

New roadways binding the island have been spotted as well, which is laying the foundation for the upcoming cars update in the game. Vehicles should bring fresh content for all content creators and players of the game.

