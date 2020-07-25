Loserfruit: Age, real name, net worth & more

Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten is a famous Twitch streamer with over 1,753,435 subscribers. She initially started streaming video games such as Call of Duty and League of Legends but gained immense popularity when she started playing Fortnite.

The 27-year-old Australian, who is 5 ft 5 inches tall, also has a YouTube channel where she frequently posts videos about Fortnite. She is a part of a famous gaming group called 'Click Crew' which consists of internet personalities like Muselk, LazarBeam, Crayator and Marcus.

The Click Crew Members in Australia. (Image Credit: Wikitubia)

Loserfruit: The beginnings

Kathleen was born on February 22, 1993, in Melbourne, Australia. She enrolled in RMIT University from where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. After that, she started working as an intern at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation before deciding to stream full time on Twitch.

Loserfruit meets a fan (Image credit: Loserfruit/Twitter)

She began her streaming career on May 4, 2013, when she started streaming League of Legends. Her popularity increased when she began exploring games like Overwatch, Call of Duty and particularly Fortnite. By 2017, she had become an internet phenomenon and was globally recognised for her gaming skills and her quirky comic lines on her streams.

Loserfuit x Fortnite Icon Series

Recently, Fortnite introduced an exclusive 'Loserfruit Cosmetic and Bundle' into the game. Prior to this, gaming superstar Ninja had his Icon Series cosmetic. This makes Loserfruit the second content creator to have her exclusive skin in the game.

Loserfruit Icon Series Bundle in Fortnite. (Image Credit: HITC)

Her famous stream sniper in Fortnite, who goes by the in-game name of 'iLee', frequently joins her matches and gifts her free eliminations as well as loot.

Loserfruit source of income and net worth

While Loserfruit earns most of her money from Twitch subscriptions, donations, ad revenue and sponsorships, her YouTube channel also generates quite a bit of revenue for her. According to the website Statsmash, Loserfruit has a net worth of $1.1 million as of July 2020.

Loserfruit's Personal Life

Loserfruit has been in a relationship with Marcus since 2017.

