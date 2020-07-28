Fortnite: How to get Afterparty wrap for free

Fortnite celebrated its third anniversary a few days ago, and fans will finally get a free reward to cherish the 'after party' of the event. As the season progresses, the water levels are also gradually coming down, which is ultimately taking us closer to the arrival of cars in Fortnite.

Season 3 has been a culmination of very mysterious events in the game, be it the space ship crash in the sea or the mushrooms that are appearing in the Weeping Woods that dance with your emotes. But, we have to wait till the season ends to know many crucial details about the storyline, and where it leads us.

In this article, we look at the upcoming skins and how to get the free Afterparty wrap in the game.

How to get the Afterparty wrap in Fortnite for free?

You need to log into the game between Thursday, 30th July (8 PM ET/5:30 AM IST) and Saturday, 1st August (8 PM ET/5:30 AM IST) to get this weapon wrap in your inventory for free. With the Diplo concert happening at the same time, you can show this cosmetic off to friends in the party royale mode as well.

Afterparty Wrap will be granted for free to all players in Fortnite upon being in the game anytime from Thursday, July 30 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) to Saturday, August 1 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)



And the Envision Outfit will make her debut in the Item Shop starting Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET

Diplo event and upcoming leaked skins

Diplo will be coming to Fortnite Party Royale (Image credit: Epic Games)

Diplo, the famous DJ, is going to rock the floor in the party royale mode, and players can log in on Friday, July 31 at 2 PM ET (11:30 PM IST) for watching this free event headed by one of the best in the genre. Even if users are late, they can enter the concert once the show is in progress, and also catch DJ Frenzy in action later on.

According to the leaker HYPEX, there will be a lot of party-related cosmetics coming to the item shop before the event, which includes the new envision skin, Party Star, Party MVP and more. Players can buy these cosmetics to get into party mode ahead of the concert!

All of these cosmetics will be in the itemshop on Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/fNehKXeB5E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2020

