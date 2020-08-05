Fortnite Season 3: How to drive and refuel cars

After a wait of many days, cars have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and the game feels different and fresh. Vehicles have revamped this battle royale game and introduced a whole new experience to players. Sounds of engines are echoing throughout the game, as everyone is testing out the new cars.

Apart from the cool stunts and powerslides, cars primarily help travel around the map, reach safer places and outrun the storm in crucial situations. While the spawn rate of vehicles is already showcased by Hypex — a popular data miner — on Twitter, their locations are still random.

Also read: Fortnite v13.40 patch notes: Cars debut, Kevin the Cube event, Season 4 theme leak and more

Thus, in this guide, we will tell you everything about cars in the recent Fortnite Joyride update.

How to drive cars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Once you find a car, go up to it and press 'E' to enter it. After getting inside, you will see the speedometer on the bottom right corner of your screen, and the vehicle's controls are at the bottom left.

Some Cars are UNDRIVABLE with a Clamp Attached! pic.twitter.com/meNXx4JjgW — Merl (@Merl) August 5, 2020

However, do note that not all cars in Fortnite are drivable, as some have a yellow clamp obstructing the tyres, showcasing that the vehicle cannot be driven. These can instead be farmed by players to earn metal materials in-game.

Advertisement

Also read: How to find the secret loot boat in Fortnite Season 3

How to refuel cars in Fortnite

Cars can be refueled at gas stations on the Fortnite map

Driving cars is fun until your fuel comes down to 0, and if you have to abandon your precious vehicle in the middle of your journey. Thus, always check your fuel meter while driving and do not boost until necessary, so that you save fuel.

However, if you are low on fuel, you can always visit the various gas stations that are marked on your minimap whenever you get inside a vehicle. You can visit these in-game locations and refuel your car and continue your journey. Players can also refuel their cars using jelly cans, which can be carried in their inventories.

Also read: Fortnite cars update: Release date, vehicle details, spawn locations, refuel mechanism and more