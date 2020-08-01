How to find the Secret Loot Boat in Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite is very good at keeping secrets and teasing its fans with multiple easter eggs and references. In the past, many players speculated that Season 3 of the game would be based on a water theme by looking at some gliders and loading screens in the game. As it turns out, the new season of the game is indeed based on water.

While most of these easter eggs are fun and easy to find, some of them can be incredibly difficult to spot. Many fans have wondered where the Season 3 exclusive 'Pawntoon' boat is located as it boasts of a pretty decent loot and has a motorboat that players can use to travel to other locations on the map.

In this article, we will talk about the location of the secret loot boat in Fortnite and how to locate it on the map.

What is the location of the Secret Loot Boat in Fortnite?

Pawntoon Secret Ship Location in Fortnite Season 3

The secret Pawntoon boat spawns randomly around the map and it changes its location in every match. Thus, the boat has no fixed location in-game.

However, players can find the ship using a very simple trick. They can scout nearby shores of the island while they are in the battle bus. In this way, it becomes significantly easier to spot the boat.

The loot on this ship is fairly good so newer players can land on this location to start their matches.

There are a lot of theories surrounding this ship in Fortnite but we will have to wait till the season ends to know more about it.

