When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 end? Season 4 release date and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is slowly coming to its final days, and players are desperately waiting for the introduction of the 'Atlantis' POI and cars. According to leakers, that should be the last water level change on the map, before the unveiling of the final version of the Season 3 map.

Fortnite had a very long Season 2 in Chapter 2 due to delays and the global pandemic, which slowed down the developers' work. Gamers are now expecting Season 4 to drop without any delays. To add more shine to this fact, Vast Blast, a famous Fortnite leaker, revealed on Twitter that Epic Games is already testing the v14.00 on their servers, to avoid any delays in the game.

Patch v14.00 (Season 4) has been already added to the testing servers! For the first time in forever, we may not receive a delay this season. pic.twitter.com/wHulMpX8Jm — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 21, 2020

Also read: Fortnite: SypherPK explains the struggles of creating content with no updates

When is Chapter 2 Season 3 ending in Fortnite?

According to all Season 3 progress meter accounts and leakers, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will end on 27th August 2020. However, do keep in mind that these are not the official dates, and thus, they are subject to change.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 ends on August 27th, 2020.



This is the current end date, although it can be subject to delays. #FortniteSeason3 pic.twitter.com/P8FuYvgwY5 — Fortnite Season 3 Leaks & News (@FortniteBattle) June 17, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where to Collect Stone at Rapid's Rest in Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: A season of new additions

The current season follows the spy/agent storyline, with the map getting flooded entirely at the start of the season. However, as Season 3 has aged, many new additions have made their way to the game. Charged Shotguns have changed the shotgun meta of the game, and many players have improvised on this weapon.

Advertisement

New/old POIs kept making appearances in the map, and side quests such as coral buddies also made the game enjoyable for players. It will be interesting to see what the changes to the game would be in Season 4.

Also read: Fortnite Best Gliders: 5 rarest gilders in Fortnite