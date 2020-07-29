Fortnite Best Gliders: 5 rarest gilders in Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale is well-known for its impressive range of in-game cosmetics which includes gliders, skins, pickaxes and more. These cosmetics keep the game fresh and up-to-date with current seasonal updates of the game. While some of them are hard to get and exclusive to events, others can be directly bought directly from the itemshop

Each season there is a battle pass that offers different gliders, contrails, skins as players level their way up in-game. These cosmetics are usually season-themed and exclusive to the battle pass of that particular season which makes them rare to a certain degree.

In this article, we showcase our top five list of best gliders in the game.

Top 5 rarest and stylish gliders in Fortnite

#5 Discovery Glider

Discovery Glider in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

The Discovery glider came as a part of the Samsung galaxy promotional bundle back in 2018, which had the male galaxy skin, stellar axe and galactic disc back bling as a part of the bundle. This is an epic rarity glider and features the reflection of the whole galaxy which makes it iconic and aesthetic to see in the game.

#4 Avengers Quinjet

Avengers Quinjet in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Fortnite/Twitter)

Avengers Quinjet was released during the Avengers x Fortnite event back in 2019, in which new avengers weapons were also added to the game. The glider has a Marvel rarity to it, along with its signature 'futuristic' style.

#3 Dragacorn glider

Dragacorn Glider in Fortnite (Image Credit: Amino Apps)

The Dragacorn Glider came with the Marvel superhero Deadpool, and it was a part of the set. Contrary to the traditional gliders, players can ride the Dragacorn glider as seen in the image above.

#2 Royal Dragon

Royal Dragon in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Skins)

The Royal dragon is a legendary rarity glider and is inspired by the Chinese New Year dragon. The glider was released to celebrate Lunar New Year in 2018 and cost 2,000 V-bucks. The Dragon was among the first few gliders to have interactive features. (pops confetti upon release)

#1 Lava/Frost Wing Glider

Lavawing Dragon glider in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Pro Game Guides)

Frostwing Dragon glider in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Pro Game Guide)

At our number one spot, we have a tie between the Lavawing and Frostwing Dragon Gliders in the game. These are undoubtedly one of the best gliders in Fortnite, and the level of detailing is phenomenal to say the least. The fire/ice breath animation is also an add-on that gives players a reason to cop it in an instant.

