Fortnite Season 3 is currently on its Week 7 and the weekly challenges are live in-game for the players.

As we move closer to the last water level drop in the game, players wait in anticipation for a new point of interest 'Atlantis' and the introduction of cars in Fortnite. Several leakers and data miners expect the new changes to make their way in-game by 1st of August, 2020.

This week's challenges are fairly easy to complete however, there are a few that may require assistance. One such challenge is 'Collect Stone from Rapid's Rest' where players are required to venture into an unnamed location and collect stones.

In this article, we showcase the exact location of the Rapid's Rest in Fortnite

Where is Rapid's rest in Fortnite - Week 7 Challenges Fortnite

Rapid rest location in Fortnite

Rapid's Rest is a bent riverbed location near the eastern side of Lazy Lake in the game. Here is the location in the game marked by the blue marker:

Exact Location of Rapid's Location on the Fortnite Season 3 map

Players need to land at this exact location and farm/collect 300 stone material from the rocks at the location to complete the Fortnite Week 7 challenge. Do keep in mind, collecting other resources wont count towards completion of the said challenge.

Also, there are very little stones at the location thus, try to land fast and eliminate other enemies in the area before farming. Completing this challenge will grant players 35,000 XP(Experience points) in game which can be used for levelling up the battle pass and earning new rewards in the game.

