Fortnite Season 3: New exploit allows players to get Charge Shotguns in Creative mode

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been packed to the rafters with glitches and exploits. The list of glitches starts with cancellation of challenges and seems to end at weird bugs like trapping people on the top of the reboot van with the help of a deployable workbench.

However, the end of Season 3 in the game is just around the corner, and we are soon going to get a glimpse of the rumoured Atlantis POI.

Fortnite Creative Mode

Fortnite recently introduced the Creative mode to let the players unleash their creativity and make personalised maps. Some players also started creating 1v1 maps in the Creative mode to enhance their building skills and shooting accuracy.

However, the recently added 'Charge Shotguns' are not yet available in the Creative maps. But there's no reason to get disheartened, as a Youtuber called OrangeGuy has found an exploit to get the Charge Shotguns in Fortnite Creative.

How does the exploit work in Fortnite?

Here are some brief steps that need to be followed:

1. First of all, change your game mode to 'Creative Mode' in Fortnite.

2. Click on Play and quickly click 'Change' after that. This will launch the Creative server.

3. Go to a portal and enter 5809-5411-7876 map code to open it.

4. Now, you will be able to use the latest Charge Shotguns on the map.

However, many players are still wondering why Epic Games hasn't added the weapon into the mode. Some of the players don't prefer to use the new Shotguns because they are difficult to master.

While Epic Games hasn't stated anything about the exploit, the weapon might be added to the Creative mode sooner or later.

Here is the video by OrangeGuy:

