How long will the summer legends pack be available in Fortnite?

Fortnite frequently releases bundles of cosmetic content in the game to keep it fresh and exciting for the players. In the recent cosmetics leak, the summer legends pack was discovered and many gamers were anticipating this bundle in the game.

The 'Summer Legends' bundle contains three skins named as Summer Fable, Unpeely and Tropical Punch Zoey and three backblings which are called Sour Swirl, Banana Cabana and Trapper Pack. Some of these outfits and backlings have separate styles as well.

The Summer Legends Pack has a Hawaiian vibe to it and the customization options are impressive as well. The whole bundle costs $19.99 in the item store which is a bargain for these gorgeous outfits and backblings.

When will the 'Summer Legends' pack leave the in-game store in Fortnite?

The Summers Legend Pack will be purchasable until August 11th at 7 AM Eastern Time. pic.twitter.com/lMHmqGONhr — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 29, 2020

According to the popular leaker FireMonkey, the Summer Legends Bundle will leave the in-game store on 11th August (7 AM ET). Therefore, if players haven't brought the bundle in the game as yet, then they have some more time to buy the pack and keep the skins and backblings forever.

Peely's uncanny look in 'Summer Legends' pack

Unpeely Cosmetic in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credit: Game Riv)

There is no denying that Peely has been one of the most adorable outfits/skins in the game. However, he keeps coming in the item store in different looks, such as Agent Peely or Peely Bone or the recent avatar Unpeely, which is available in Summer Legends Bundle.

Several gamers have expressed their dislike for Peely's latest look on social media and said it looks goofy. It has a different vibe to it all together which makes it a whole new skin.

