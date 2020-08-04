Fortnite cars update: Release date, vehicle details, spawn locations, refuel mechanism and more

Epic Games is finally going to release cars into Fortnite with the new v13.40 update, teasing gamers with posters of upcoming vehicles.

They have released two teasers till now, called Whiplash and Mudflap, which are vehicles that are supposed to come out with the new update. Cars will not only revolutionise the game but also provide a much-needed fresh perspective on the game to players. This update should see the revival of older players in the game, while also providing an incentive for playing to newer audiences.

Players might be curious about the details of cars, and thus, we will cover everything that we know about the upcoming addition of vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

When are cars coming in Fortnite?

📷 Official Cars Update Teaser 📷

Cars have an official release date of 5th August 2020 in Fortnite. However, they have been delayed for days, even after their addition was leaked via the game files long back. Perhaps, Epic was waiting for the perfect opportunity to release them in the game, meanwhile preparing all the roadways and gas stations across the map, in anticipation of these upcoming vehicles.

Vehicle variants and details in Fortnite

Based on the leaks we have so far, four posters were available: Mudflap, Whiplash, OG Bear and Prevalent. Therefore, there should be four variants of the cars coming to the game.

Here are all the different vehicle posters that will be the in game cars that we can drive #Fortnite #FortniteJoyRide #Fortnitenews

Here are all the different vehicle posters that will be the in game cars that we can drive #Fortnite #FortniteJoyRide #Fortnitenews

Moreover, the leaked Nitrogen LTM showcases a taxi that will be given to every player in the match. Thus, the developers might be adding a few more vehicles later on, after the initial release of the above cars in Fortnite.

Upcoming LTM:



Name: "Nitrogen"

Desc: "Earn Stars by delivering passengers in a taxi. Bonus Stars can be found in the world. Eliminations also cause teams to drop Stars! First to collect the target number of Stars, wins! If you get knocked, you'll respawn in a new Taxi."

(@HYPEX) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

Spawn locations of cars in Fortnite

The developers haven't officially disclosed the spawn locations of the upcoming cars in Fortnite. However, we can still make an educated guess that Epic might convert all existing car locations into car spawns, or randomize spawns all over the map.

Quadcrashers in Fortnite (Image Credits: Fortnitemaster)

Vehicles can also spawn in fixed places, like choppas do in the current game, and work like vehicles such as Quadcrasher and spawn at a specified location. This will enable players changing their looting route as per cars get the best land mobility.

Refuel mechanism and gas stations for cars in Fortnite

Almost all the named POIs in Fortnite have a permanent gas station in them to help refuel vehicles in the game. As discovered by players earlier, these locations are visible while driving and thus, it won't be hard to find them during matches.

some car and gas related leaks, which got added in the recent updates



- ValetCone_Refuel_Loop

- Gas_Can

- SK_Petrol_Pump_Handle

- SK_ValetCone



some car and gas related leaks, which got added in the recent updates

- ValetCone_Refuel_Loop

- Gas_Can

- SK_Petrol_Pump_Handle

- SK_ValetCone

The refuelling mechanism's animations were also leaked, and we will have to wait till tomorrow to drive cars in Fortnite finally.

