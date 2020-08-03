Fortnite: New glitch allows players to carry infinite items in their inventory

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been full of glitches and silly bugs, which have led to the cancellation of in-game challenges, and worse, given enemies an unfair advantage during matches.

While these hindrances are common in the gaming scene, Fortnite has seen a lot of them this season, which is seemingly ruining the player experience during games. Glitches are inevitable, with every new update bringing a bunch of weird bugs, which could make the game unfair for some.

Earlier, we saw the invincibility glitch that saw players take no damage, then the whirlpools got disabled on the map, and more recently, motorboats were disabled. Such exploits made the game unfair for many.

How does the infinite items glitch in Fortnite work?

For starters, the player has to deliberately follow some steps to get the glitch working in the game, and have unlimited consumables in Fortnite. Here are the steps for the same:

Players have to select the consumable item that they want to make copies of in the game. They have to take the pickaxe out and pick up the article, and quickly go inside a motorboat and then leave it. After that, the user has to bleed out and tell their friend to get their reboot card and respawn him/her in the game. After spawning, the player can open their inventory to see unlimited copies of that consumable.

NOTE: We do not suggest using this glitch in public matches, as it might get the account banned by the developers. Using it in a private lobby with friends would be safer.

If a player cannot decipher how this unlimited items glitch can be game-breaking, then let us explain. Users can out heal opponents and get an easy victory royale without any problems. Epic Games hasn't responded to this bug yet. However, they have disabled the motorboats so we can assume that they are working on a bugfix, and it will be applied over the coming days in Fortnite.

