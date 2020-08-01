Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 got a lot better after the final version of the map was revealed today. New points of interests, such as the crashed spaceship island and the coral island, are now visible on the map. As many players and leakers had speculated, the underwater spaceship has resurfaced on an island north of Craggy Cliffs, and players have a related challenge to complete as well.

The side quest needs players to collect three vital parts of this fallen spaceship and then repair and launch it. In this article, we will discuss the location of this crashed spaceship and the parts needed to fix it.

Where is the spaceship in Fortnite Season 3?

The crashed spaceship can be found on a fish-shaped island just north of Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite. Here is a map to show its location on the map:

Exact location of the spaceship in Fortnite Season 3

Players can complete the challenge in two parts:

The first is to find three vital parts of the crashed spaceship and repair it. These include:

Thruster: It can be found on the nearby mountain, sticking out. Players need to build their way up to the thruster, collect it, and then go to the ship and place it in its position. Battery Pack: This item is found near the spaceship. Players need to break a tall rock, and under it, there should be a battery pack ready to be claimed. Again, go the spacecraft and place the battery in its place. Heat Shield: It can be found on the island next to that of the spaceship, near a pile of rocks. Players have to collect it and place it where required to complete this challenge.

Completing this part will grant players 14,000 XP in the game. After that, they will have an option to launch the spaceship and send it to space and earn 25,000 XP more for the same.

The spaceship can be launched after getting and placing all the parts in Fortnite Season 3

Starting the launching process will see the spaceship vanish into the sky, leaving the island with rifts that can be used to continue matches.

Here is a video which showcases all locations of the missing parts of the spaceship:

Interestingly, there are a total of four rifts on the island, which could be hinting towards a significant storyline twist coming soon to the game. Visitors could also be making an appearance come the season-end, so we will have to sit tight for a while before finding out more about the story.

