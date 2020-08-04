After days of waiting and delays, it looks like Epic Games is finally on track to introduce cars into Fortnite. Vehicles have been highly anticipated, and the developers are finally looking to add them into Season 3.

iFireMonkey revealed a teaser for the upcoming addition of cars in Fortnite on Twitter, which comes with a tagline "Buckle Up". It also reveals the release date for cars as 5th August 2020 (tomorrow). The usual update time is 4:00 AM ET (1:30 PM IST), so we can assume cars to drop by this same time.

Here is the tweet showcasing the teaser:

📷 Official Cars Update Teaser 📷 pic.twitter.com/wjCkZqk2y4 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 3, 2020

Whiplash is first car to get teaser, more upcoming in Fortnite

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.



Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/fxgCgAMpYk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

With Whiplash being the first teaser posted by Fortnite on their official social media accounts, speculations and leaks have added that more teasers are coming in. As posted by VastBlast on Twitter, Teaser 2 will showcase the OG Bear vehicle that will be coming to the game soon.

Fortnite Cars Teaser 2 LEAKED! pic.twitter.com/3B0cAKxHsg — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 4, 2020

Also, Teaser 3 is for the big-old Mudflap vehicle, which is also supposed to come to Fortnite tomorrow.

Fortnite Cars Teaser 3! pic.twitter.com/tSxZdLrsHe — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 4, 2020

This confirms the posters of vehicles that were leaked and showcased in the game, which revealed that these cars would be a part of Fortnite tomorrow. Many map changes, including roadways, have been spotted, apart from the speedometer, which might suggest that a racecourse is being added to the game. There are some LTMs, too, which will showcase the taxi cars being added to the game.

v13.40 update tomorrow in Fortnite?

Many leakers have also noted that the addition of cars will allegedly be done tomorrow and thus, the v13.40 update could also drop at the same time. The downtime could, as a result, end to showcase new cars in Fortnite.

We may get the v13.40 update announcement within the next few hours 👀 — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 3, 2020

Cars should bring in hordes of new gamers from all around the world, who will get to experience Fortnite in a whole new fashion. This will also help with land mobility issues that players have faced in the game for a while. Until then, fans must sit tight and hope that everything goes right so that we have cars by tomorrow.

