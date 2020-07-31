Fortnite: Cars are expected to drop in-game tomorrow, here is everything we know so far

Cars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 have been highly-anticipated by players, and the idle state of the game, with no updates, has seen many content creators leaving the game until vehicles get added.

Initially, cars were supposed to be added post two or three water level drops, as many leakers mined the game and found information about the same. Soon after, many cars were taken off some locations, like 'Risky Reels,' which had players believing that they would finally be adding vehicles to the game. However, that was not the case, as the introduction got delayed for some more weeks.

Fender bender? #NoSweat.

Run out of gas? That's not covered.



Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like 'otter coverage' instead of auto coverage. Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection.



Expect a few weeks until we're road ready. pic.twitter.com/6YdPara80q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2020

When do cars come out in Fortnite?

While cars are still not part of the game, that didn't discourage leakers from getting some information on their eventual introduction. A popular Fortnite leaker, Vast Blast, revealed some crucial details about this event.

The time in the tweet above is the amount of time a vehicle can be constantly driven, before running out of fuel.



Also: yesterday I said cars will have 'around 500 health'. I got confused by the values that mentioned car explosion health, which was not the actual max health. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 23, 2020

He revealed that there would be three categories of vehicles in the game: small, medium, and large, and their sizes would directly influence the rate of fuel consumed. Hence, several gas stations were added to the game.

Car in Fortnite Season 3: Mechanics and pacing changes

Vast Blast also revealed that cars in Fortnite could explode and deal a considerable amount of damage to nearby buildings and players. However, to counter this, users can jump out of the vehicle to avoid taking unnecessary damage.

(3/3)

-On explode:

--Deals 800 damage to buildings.

--Deals 200 damage to players (close range).

--Deals 50 damage to players (long range). — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 22, 2020

Apart from the mobility that these vehicles provide, players can also use them to do crazy stunts and get the victory royale in style. They can also refill cars with jelly cans, apart from the various gas stations across the map.

New car-related LTMs coming shortly after their release in Fortnite Season 3

New Limited-time game (LTM) modes like 'Nitrogen' have been leaked by HYPEX on Twitter, in which players have to drive a taxi and earn stars during the match. If they get eliminated, they will respawn with a new taxi.

Last LTM leak, this one is interesting:



Name: Nitrogen

Description: Earn Stars by delivering passengers in a taxi. Bonus Stars can be found. Elims also cause teams to drop Stars! First to collect the target number of Stars, wins! If you get knocked, you'll respawn in a new Taxi. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2020

LTMs like these should be a definite hit, as players would love to drive cars and turn the battle royale game into an automobile frenzy throughout the map, which should also add excitement to the game.

When are cars speculated to be added in Fortnite Season 3?

Addressing the big elephant in the room, nobody knows the exact date for the release of cars. However, the final water level is supposed to go down tomorrow and thus, there is a high possibility that cars could come into the game once the final map is revealed.

My speculation is that cars will arrive with v13.40, in two weeks. Sometime around August 4-6. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 23, 2020

Many leakers, like Vast Blast, feel that there might be a bit more delay. Nevertheless, we are very close to the release of cars in the game.

