Cars are finally into the game with Fortnite's 'Joy Ride' update v13.40

Players can now listen to old retro radio music and drive the vehicles all around the map. With cars being added to the game, Fortnite now has vehicles for land, water and air as well.

These vehicles will provide much-needed mobility, and an opportunity to spice things up in-game. With the cars now dropping in after the update, new race car LTM’s are expected to follow shortly after.

Till then, hold the steering wheel and ride a car in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 and make loads of memories with your friends.

Fortnite v13.40 Patch Notes: Update Size (Platform wise)

The new Fortnite update falls a tad bit towards the heavier side with the introduction of cars and a horde of new cosmetics.

XBOX- 4.24 GB

4.24 GB PS4- 3.77GB

3.77GB PC- 2.13 GB

2.13 GB IOS- 5.6 GB

Cars variants and spawn details in Fortnite update v13.40

Cars are now located throughout the Fortnite map (Image Credits: FortTory)

The much-hyped cars are now all set to explore the enigmatic roads of Fortnite Battle Royale island. Fortnite update v13.40 will introduce four new vehicles in the game as teased by Fortnite’s official twitter page yesterday.

Vehicles that will make their way in-game with the new Fortnite update:

Whiplash (Race car)

Mudflap (Goods truck)

Prevalent (Regular sedan / Taxi)

Bear (Pick-up truck)

The vehicles will be available around most hotspots including Pleasant Park and Lazy lake.

Popular data leaker, HYPEX, recently leaked the spawn values for the aforementioned vehicles.

Car spawn rate is 35%

Truck spawn rate is 35%

Taxi spawn rate is 35%



While cars will come as a great refresh for Chapter 2, Season 3, they are also expected to change the game’s pace, allowing players to rotate throughout the map faster. Additionally, cars in Fortnite will also have a ‘Radio’ feature which can be played when players drive the vehicles.

Radio station info: Via iFireMonkey on Twitter

Car Radio Stations:



- Party Royale

- Radio Yonder

- Beat Box

Fortnite v13.40 Update Patch Notes: 'Kevin the Cube' event leaks

Shortly after the Fortnite update went live, data leakers were quick to discover various files that hint towards an upcoming event.

From the looks of it, the event could feature rift portals. (From Chapter 1, Season 5)

Data miners also suggest that the community beloved ‘Kevin the Cube’ could be making a return soon after to debut in the said event.

The HighTower Sky crack will USE THE SAME EFFECT LIKE IN SEASON 5 THE RIFT! | #Fortnite



The event which is being dubbed as ‘High Tower’ is expected to leave markings on the map which look a lot like stone carvings from the medieval era.

Could this be our first hint towards the Chapter 2, Season 4 theme?

New Cosmetics, Bundles, Emotes and new floppers images in Fortnite

As is the case with every update in the game, a bunch of new cosmetics and bundles are added to the game.

New Floppers were teased in the game for a very long time, and it seems like they have finally arrived in three different variants.

New Emotes are also added to the game’s files here is a look at all the new in-game emotes:

Bugs fixed in Fortnite v13.40 Update

1.Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

Description: Players may move slower after Glider redeploying in certain situations.

2. Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with a controller.

Description: When playing on PC with a controller, players' mouse cursor may appear after they perform certain actions.

3. XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect levelling-up.

Description: This can cause players to appear to level up during the match even if they really didn't.

4. Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

Description: Players may be unable to pick up Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug while it's recharging if it was dropped by another player.

