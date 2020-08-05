Fortnite: How to complete coral buddies' Enter the Nuclear Age secret challenge

Most of the spotlight of the current Fortnite v13.40 update is on cars. However, our little coral buddies have also grown in size and technology. Earlier, in Season 3, players could complete a secret challenge in the game by donating 100 wood to these creatures.

As the days went by, players saw them growing, and their civilization advanced from wood to stone, and now, it seems like they are in their version of the industrial age. These creatures were not only adorable, but their challenges were also simple and provided a lot of experience points to players.

Thus, in this article, we look at how to advance the coral buddies' civilization in Fortnite and earn free experience points.

Guide for completing the coral buddies' Enter the Nuclear Age secret challenge in Fortnite

Step #1- Open the map and land at the coral buddies island. If you haven't completed any previous challenges yet, refer to the following map to know the exact location of this island in Fortnite.

Exact location of Coral buddies' island in Fortnite (Quadrant-B1)

Step #2- After landing, farm 100 metal with your pickaxe, or visit a nearby POI to collect the same, and make your way back to the coral buddies island.

Step #3- With the required materials, go to the rocket launcher pad near the pyramid. Donate 100 metal there, and you will see a rocket appear on the launch pad, which can be set off.

Rocket location in the coral buddies secret challenge in Fortnite

Step #4- After a brief countdown, the rocket will launch, concluding the first part of this secret challenge.

Finishing the first part will grant players 25,000 experience points.

Step #5- Next, you need to go to an adjacent southern island and extract the nuclear container from a rock under the water. (Keep your ears open for the crackling noise to quickly find this item)

Step #6- Bring the nuclear container back to the coral buddies island, the test site, and begin the atomic test. After a while, you will notice a big nuclear explosion, which completes the secret challenge in Fortnite.

Completing this last part will grant the player another 25,000 experience points in Fortnite, which will help level up their battle pass. Players can also watch this video guide on the same challenge:

