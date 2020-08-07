Fortnite: How to complete Motorboat Mayhem challenge

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has reached it's ultimate form, as gamers have finally received cars in the newest v13.40 Fortnite Joyride update. Week 8 challenges are also live now, and it contains one of the oldest tasks from this season, which was supposed to be live at an earlier stage of the game.

Nevertheless, the challenge can be completed by players now, and they can earn 35,000 XP (experience points) to level up their battle pass and unlock new rewards.

How to complete the 'Motorboat Mayhem boat time trial' challenge in Fortnite

Motorboat Mayhem is a place located north of Misty Meadows. There are two islands with motorboats in them, which can be used by players to complete the Week 8 challenge in the game.

Step #1- Firstly, players need to know the location of the two islands discussed above, and thus, here is the map showcasing their exact locations:

Exact location of Motorboat Mayhem time-trial challenge in Fortnite

Step #2- After that, players can get any motorboat from the island and move to the starting point, which should be a glowing circle sign.

Step #3- Once ready, gamers can move through it and follow the subsequent rings to complete the lap in the given time.

NOTE: Players can boost their motorboat while they are on the ramps to save time and complete the trial on time. However, if not yet comfortable with motorboats, they need not hesitate in taking one beforehand and getting a feel of these speed boats and testing their movements, before beginning the challenge.

Here is a video guide for the same Week 8 challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3:

