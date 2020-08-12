Fortnite Leaks: The Seven might be making an entry in Season 4

Fortnite excels in the art of storytelling via in-game narratives and seasonal events which has led to some wild fan theories about the game's lore. While some of the players don't care about the in-game stories, others will always stay on the lookout for easter eggs in the game and make potential storyline theories which can be shared and appreciated by the Fortnite Community.

The Seven, as we know, are a crucial part of Fortnite storyline and mostly known as an extraterrestrial organization which made its first appearance in Season 4. As the name suggests, there are seven members of the organization. However, we know only three characters up to this point. Those are the Visitor, Scientist, and Paradigm, respectively. Thus, the remaining members should be making an appearance in the next season in Fortnite.

Leaks suggest the Seven might be coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Let's get the obvious out of way first. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2's launch trailer had a very huge reference to the Seven with the tree carvings behind the bushranger. This tree had certain marks about the Seven and some seasonal update content as well. While the previous seasons in Chapter 2 haven't showcased any more Seven members, Season 4 could be the time we finally find out more information.

The seven's appearance was teased in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer (Image Credit: Reddit)

If we can connect one thing in Fortnite to the Seven, it would be Rifts. These cracks in the sky made an appearance this season near the crashed spaceship after players repaired it via in-game secret challenge. However, that spaceship seemed to have returned to the island and the person inside it is missing, which would be an amazing tie to the Seven.

Here is the rift that will appear In-Game above the snow mountain soon!#Fortnite #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/cUX9lKmaXQ — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) August 12, 2020

To add onto this, there was also an appearance of a giant Rift above the Catty Corner POI. Though unconfirmed, this is being connected to the new in-game event named 'Hightower', which was leaked by data-miners. The appearance of this Rift in the sky could be signaling towards the Seven coming to the game soon.

Rift beacons sounds will be used to that Blueprint, its also connected with Geode (season 4/season X rocket) — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks & news (@SizzyLeaks) August 5, 2020

So i was bored and i tried to make the upcoming rift thing get closer to the ground and it worked, and i was right.. its right above catty corner & the vault!



(NOTE: it will not be this close to the ground, the height of it is 900k, i only changed it to 20k) pic.twitter.com/hj0dzcPyEO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 8, 2020

This all might be a huge theory and the Seven might not come into Season 4 as speculated. However, above all of these guesses, the first visitor came in Season 4 as well. Thus, the timing is perfectly set for a new member of the Seven to come into the game and push the Fortnite storyline forward.

