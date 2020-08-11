Fortnite Season 3: Where to collect metal at Hydro 16

Fortnite Week 9 challenges have been leaked online, and players are preparing to grind again for these weekly challenges. Doing this allows them to earn free experience points (XP) and unlock cool new rewards in the Season 3 battle pass.

These challenges typically focus on unnamed POIs in the game, and hence, casual players might have a hard time finding these locations on the map.

This upcoming week's challenges are relatively simple, but some can be troublesome as well. Thus, here is a guide for completing Fortnite's Week 9 challenge: to collect metal from Hydro 16.

Where to collect metal in Hydro 16 location in Fortnite?

To complete this challenge in the game, you need to be aware of the Hydro 16 Factory's exact location in the game. Here is an in-game map showcasing the precise location of this place:

Exact Location of Hydro 16 Factory in Fortnite (Quadrant-D7)

The Hydro 16 Factory is located just beside the dam, and another POI called Slurp Factory, and it can be noticed from the sky as well.

You are supposed to land on this location and farm metal material to a fixed amount of 200, which seems very low, considering the sources of metal in this location are abundant. However, do consider farming the electrical machines out of the factory. Every machine is made of metal inside the factory as well, so reaching the number of 200 wouldn't be a hard feat.

Hydro 16 Factory in Fortnite

Here is where things get interesting, as other players will also be landing at the same location to complete the task. Make sure to grab a weapon first after landing, and try to eliminate every enemy you hear or see, as this will make sure there is enough metal left for you to farm and complete your challenge.

You will get 35,000 XP after farming the required number of metal and completing this challenge. This reward can also help unlock new items. Here is a video guide for the same challenge:

