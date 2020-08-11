Fortnite Week 9 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 may be edging closer to its conclusion but players are currently relishing the new addition of cars, the recent Fishing Frenzy as well as other LTMs which have made the game more enjoyable.

Just like every week, some new challenges for the upcoming week (Week 9) have been released by a Fortnite leaker called IBIS on Twitter. These challenges are expected to be live in-game on 13th August (Thursday).

In this article, we will go over all the Week 9 Fortnite challenges and discuss the ways in which you complete them efficiently.

Also read: Fortnite: New exploit allows players to hide under cars

Fortnite Week 9 challenges full list

1) Search chests at Pleasant Park (7)

2) Eliminations at The Fortilla (3)

3) Gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

Advertisement

4) Stoke campfires at Camp Cod (3)

5) Collect Metal from Hydro 16 (200)

6) Eliminate Henchman and Marauders - Individual challenge (7)

7) Eliminate Henchman and Marauders - Squads challenge (70)

8) Search Ammo boxes at Misty Meadows (7)

Let us now look at the strategies that you can use to complete these challenges quickly in Fortnite Battle Royale.

How to complete Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Challenge #1- Search chests at Pleasant Park

To complete this challenge, players will need to go to Pleasant Park and search for seven chests.

Challenge #2- Eliminations at The Fortilla

In this challenge, players will have to land at The Fortilla, located at the left bottom corner of the map and get at least three eliminations in the area.

Challenge #3- Gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner

This is a very simple challenge to complete. Players need to land near Catty Corner or any POI, grab a vehicle and make their way to the Catty Corner Gas Station to refuel their vehicle to the maximum.

Challenge #4- Stoke campfires at Camp Cod

Camp Cod is an unnamed POI located near the southern side of the map as a separate island. Players need to make their way to the island and find three campfires and stoke them individually. For this, players will have to farm at least 90 pieces of wood as stoking a camp fire requires 30 wood each.

Challenge #5- Collect Metal from Hydro 16

Hydro 16 is a dam near a factory beside Slurp Factory. Players will need to farm at least 200 metal from the location to complete this challenge.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to adopt a medieval theme ft Thor and Galactus

NOTE: Other challenges include Eliminating Henchman and Marauders, which come in two forms- individual and squad challenge- as well as searching for ammo boxes at Misty Meadows.

While all the individual challenges provide 35,000 XP to Fortnite players, the squad challenges give players 80,000 XP upon completion.

Also read: When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 coming out?