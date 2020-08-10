Fortnite: New exploit allows players to hide under cars

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is on the verge of ending. However, the bugs and glitches in the game are here to stay. Since the introduction of the cars, people have been experimenting with them and testing out new aspects. As a result, many car-related bugs like the flying cars glitch have been discovered, which players are no doubt enjoying.

Even before the introduction of cars in the game, the collecting floating rings challenge had to be cancelled due to a glitch, and in-game bugs have affected many players in competitive matches as well.

While most of these glitches aren't game-breaking, one allows players to hide under cars and shoot enemies without revealing their positions. In this article, we will talk about this exploit in Fortnite.

Players can hide under cars with this new game-breaking exploit in Fortnite

Some gamers experienced a glitch where they got shot without having any clue of the enemy's position. Upon further investigation, one Fortnite player posted a clip of an exploit where a gamer becomes invisible under a car and can shoot through it.

SypherPK also showcased this exploit in his recent educational Fortnite video, where he commented on many useful tricks and tips regarding cars in the game, and how they could be beneficial to players.

Players can use this exploit to net easy kills, and it could be misused in competitive matches as well. Epic Games hasn't commented on this glitch yet; however, some hotfixes can be expected by the developers soon.

