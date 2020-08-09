Fortnite: Players are now taking ownership of Gas Stations and it is unlike anything you've seen before

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is all about cars now with the water levels having gone down to their usual limits, and players driving vehicles all over the map. Cars have been a fun addition to the game, helping bring back both 'fun' and 'balance'.

However, some players might think it's just a matter of days and the usual competitive element of the game will take over the fun parts of it shortly.

On the contrary, some Fortnite players have challenged the notion. Call them 'trolls' or 'casuals', but whats undeniable is the fact that their actions have seemingly revived the boisterous vibe that many play the game for.

Fortnite Gas station 'attendants' show that chivalry isn't dead

After the addition of cars in the game, several gas stations were added to numerous POIs (point of interest) in the game so that players can refuel their cars, and carry on with their journey. However, the refuel mechanism requires players to leave their vehicle, gas it up and then be on their way.

But, some casual and fun-loving players are building a one-way entrance to the gas station and filling other players' vehicles as they park near the gas station. As uncanny as it sounds, it is a very wholesome moment which is cherished by every player in the Fortnite community.

THIS is Fortnite in 30 seconds... pic.twitter.com/O60pbFzE78 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 8, 2020

Recently, a famous streamer, Nick Eh 30 came across these pre-manned gas stations in Fortnite and shared his experience on Twitter showcasing the two types of players in the game: First, the casual players and the second being sweaty players who love to 'try-hard' in their lobbies.

I had a similar experience today but I didn’t pay 👀😂. pic.twitter.com/05a4K07Upp — Snowee (@Snxwee) August 8, 2020

Some players saw his reaction and shared their experience while stating that it was very helpful. Moments like these are what acts a constant remainder that Fortnite has the potential to be a fun and casual game, which under the right circumstances could be a joyous experience for everyone.

