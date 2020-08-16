5 times Streamers lost their cool on Livestream

The world of Twitch streaming is exhilarating and many think if only they could earn a fortune while streaming video games on the internet, life would be so easy. However, the mantra to streaming success may not be that simple, and many a times streamers reach their breaking point.

The anonymity that virtual world provides has its benefits, however, for many streamers the ambiguous nature of their profession may pose a challenge. Often times people on the internet do not hold back, and instead opt to go all out with lewd comments and obscene messages that end up upsetting many online streamers.

In this article, we will go over 5 incidents when streamers lost their cool and got angry on their Twitch Livestream.

5 times when Streamers lost their cool on Livestream

#5 Summit1G: Death Threat on Stream

Jaryd Russell Lazar, better known as Summit1G was a former Esports player who played CS: GO for popular teams like A51 and Mythic. He is a Twitch streamer now and frequently plays CS: GO, GTA 5 and other video games on his stream.

One fine day, while the streamer was playing PUBG with his friend on his live stream, a donation with a death threat popped up on his screen. He was very disturbed and annoyed by the message and was considering informing the Police about the message. However, another donation from the same guy stated that he was just messing around with him and apologized for the message.

#4 Ninja gets angry over self-promotion over a donation

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has a history of raging in online video games but this time it was over Twitch donations while he was playing Fortnite. He received a donation of $20 asking him to play some music which he quickly denied and called it disrespectful to him.

Later, another viewer from his chat asked him about the 'no self-promotion' policy on his Twitch channel. Ninja got hyper and responded sarcastically to his question by saying: "Why would I let others use me to get success?" and ignored the question.

#3 Tfue gets mad about teaming in Fortnite

Turner Tenney, mostly known by the alias Tfue is a professional Fortnite player and streamer. He has been a streamer on Twitch for a very long time and has faced a common issue which many Fortnite players do.

During one of his streams, he got eliminated by a player who was teaming. Tfue fumed in anger while also checking the replay mode to make sure that they were infact teaming. He was so furious that he said "I'll make sure these kids regret this!" on his Livestream.

#2 Pokimane complains about being called THICC

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is famous Twitch streamer and frequently streams on the platform playing video games such as League of Legends and Fortnite. She has a huge fanbase and her ASMR videos are also loved by many.

Often times, the streamer has faced online harassment in with many claiming that she used 'nudity' to gain traction online. Eventually the streamer decided that she had enough of it and took the matters into her hands to address these false claims.

You can watch the entire incident in the video above.

#1 Ninja bans chat saying Ligma

Ninja is back again on the list, and this time for a good reason. Back in the days, the infamous Ligma meme was taking over the internet and many YouTubers and content creators started spreading false information about Ninja, claiming that he has ligma and will die soon due to it.

A few days later, Ninja was done with the meme and furiously asked his chat mods to ban people who used the term 'Ligma' for 24 hours. He further warned his viewers about a permanent ban if they didn't stop.

