Fortnite: SypherPK reveals his favourite mode in the game

Fortnite has been showering players with new LTMs (Limited-time modes) every week, courtesy of the Summer Splash event that will go on till Season 3 comes to an end. As a result, you can play these fun and stress-free offerings, which come as a much-needed break from the competitive aspect of the game.

Some popular data miners leaked most of these LTMs, and as each day passes, every new LTM brings a fresh perspective to the existing Fortnite that we all appreciate and love.

Recently, the game added the newest LTM, called 'Rags to Riches'. It is a mode where all spawn loot are grey (lowest) in rarity, and as you get eliminations in the match, a weapon from your inventory gets upgraded to the next rarity (Grey->Green->Blue->Purple->Gold).

However, the upgrade is very random and could affect any gun in your inventory. Thus, it is advisable to play with the firearm that you want to upgrade first, and then add weapons to your arsenal.

SypherPK calls 'Rags to Riches' LTM his favourite game mode in Fortnite

Upon its release, many content creators like SypherPK tried out this new game mode. Everyone seems to love 'Rags to Riches' and how it awards aggressive players for taking the risk of getting more eliminations and making the game interesting for everyone.

On the flip side of things, this game mode is an absolute nightmare for campers in the game, as not getting eliminations results in them having grey weapons at the end zone. Other players will have fully-stacked golden loadouts, which would help them churn out easy wins.

Watch: The New BEST Mode in Fortnite History...

SypherPK, as usual, got three weapons, Scar, SMG and Shotgun, upgraded to gold, and went on to eliminate 19 players in the match. He laughingly quoted:

"They might as well name this mode solid gold for me, bro."

It was pretty easy to get stack up eliminations, and having an all-gold weapon loadout helped win the match in style.

