Fortnite is famous for its great collection of cosmetics, and players are given the liberty to choose and customize their in-game characters. There is a selection of backblings, pickaxes, gliders and character skins as well, which can be earned from the battle pass or in-game store.

Players are always looking for options to appear unique in the game, and that has led to some creative combinations of cosmetics. It has also encouraged fashion shows being a crucial part of Fortnite. Here, YouTubers/streamers judge players’ appearances and grant rewards to the winners.

Also read: Fortnite: Camp Cod location and where to light campfires – Week 9 challenge

Amongst all these cosmetics, players might wonder about the rarest backblings in the game. Gamers like to see if they have any of these in their inventories, so they can flaunt their epicness. Hence, we will look at some rare backblings in the game as of this year.

Top 5 rarest backblings in Fortnite as of 2020

#1 Rust Bucket

The Rust Bucket backbling in Fortnite (Image Credits: Pro Game Guide)

Unlike other backblings on this list, the Rust Bucket was given out to players for free. During Season 3 of Fortnite, when it was gradually rising in popularity across the world, there were three days of server issues. This made the game unplayable for its loyal players.

To compensate for this, Epic Games decided to hand out these backblings for free to players. However, they were available for only a few days, which has made this backbling very rare among Fortnite gamers.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite: New exploit allows players to hide under cars

#2 Pursuit

The Pursuit backbling in Fortnite (Image Credits: Fortnite Skins)

The Pursuit backbling was available to those who purchased the Save the World Founders pack in the first year of Fortnite’s release. However, most players didn't play Save the World while it was in its early release. But a few who did manage to get their hands on this founder's pack should have this backbling. That is what makes it so rare and OG in the game.

Also read: Fortnite: Players are now taking ownership of gas stations and it is unlike anything you've seen before

#3 Galaxy

The Galaxy backbling in Fortnite (Image Credits: Pro Game Guides)

The Galaxy backbling is unique, and looks like a galaxy strapped on to the players’ back. It looks stunning in-game, and was a part of the promotional Galaxy Cosmetic set, which could only be claimed by those with a high-range Samsung Galaxy device. Which has made it one of the coolest and rarest backblings in Fortnite till date.

#4 Back-Up Plan

The Back-up backbling in Fortnite (Image Credits: Fortnite Skins Net)

The Back-up backbling came with the Havok skin in the game. It has a black shade and red rocket attached to it, which looks very simple, but goes well with a lot of black and blue outfits. It could be procured by Twitch Prime users, and was amongst the first few rewards for gamers.

Also read: Fortnite Week 9 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

#5 Swag Bag

The Swag Bag backbling in Fortnite (Image Credits: Fortnite Skins Net)

The Swag bag is a bag full of Fortnite money. It is very rare because the people who bought the Fortnite Starter Pack 3 have access to this beautiful and enigmatic backbling in the game.

Also read: ‘A necessary sacrifice’: Fortnite FNCS hacker ‘Kona’ on why he cheated