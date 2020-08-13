Fortnite: Camp Cod location and where to light campfires – Week 9 challenge

Fortnite Week 9 challenges are live in-game and players are working their way through this week's challenges to earn experience points (XP) in the game. While most challenges are easy to complete, some could seem troubling to the players, as unnamed points of interests have been added to these challenges.

One of these Fortnite challenges is to 'stoke three campfires at Camp Cod'. Many players might be confused with this unnamed location on the map. Thus, in this article, we will talk about this area in Fortnite and the Week 9 challenge that is associated with it.

Where is Camp Cod in Fortnite?

Exact location of Camp Cod in Fortnite's in-game map

Camp Cod is an unnamed island in Fortnite, located on the southern side of the map, below Catty Corner's snowy mountains. Players need to reach this site to start their challenge in the game.

After landing here, players will need to find three campfires on the island and stoke each one out once at least to complete the challenge. They will need at least 90 wood to complete this challenge, as stoking a campfire consumes 30 wood.

Here are the detailed locations of campfires on Camp Cod island:

#1 Central Campfire

Location of Cod Camp's first campfire in Fortnite

This campfire is located at the centre of the Camp Cod island, and is not hard to spot while landing on the island. Players can farm some wood, light them and then stoke the fire to complete this first campfire on the island.

#2 Near the Factory's gate

Cod Camp's second campfire location in Fortnite

After lighting the first campfire, players can move east of the Camp Cod island, and on the way to the eastern coast, they will see another campfire in front of a steel factory wall. Repeat the same process here.

#3 Near the eastern coast of the Factory

Camp Cod's eastern coastal campfire in Fortnite

After completing the second campfire, gamers can move towards the extreme east and on to the coast of the Factory, where they will notice a campfire that is ready to be lit. They can go near it and stoke it to complete the Week 9 challenge in Fortnite.

After the successful completion of the Camp Cod Challenge, players will receive 35,000 XP in the game, which can be used to level up the seasonal battle pass and unlock new rewards in-game.

