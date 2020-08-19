How much does Fall Guys cost on PS4?

Fall Guys have been taking over the internet, and gaming communities have shown massive interest in it. This game has the perfect blend of strategy and a relaxed nature, which doesn't build stressful circumstances. However, it still gets recognition as a great competitive game for the players to enjoy.

While battle royale games are a major prospect in the gaming industry, Fall Guys brings much-needed relief from the sweaty players in this genre. It also introduces a stress-free and fun way to enjoy BR titles.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

Currently, this Devolver Digital offering is exclusively available on PlayStation 4 and PC. However, it might shift to other consoles, following the game's worldwide success.

How much is Fall Guys on PS4?

While Fall Guys can be purchased on Stream by PC players, PlayStation 4 users can get the game for free, if they have a subscription to PlayStation Plus. However, after this month ends, players have to buy it for US $19.99 (1,496 INR) and UK £15.99 (1,579 INR) on the PlayStation Store.

Fall Guys on PlayStation 4 (Image Credit: Mediatonic)

It has to be kept in mind that the game cannot be played online unless players have a PlayStation Plus subscription on their PS accounts. Thus, buying the subscription this month would be the best deal they can get on this game, and could save them some extra bucks.

Does Fall Guys support cross-play?

Currently, Fall Guys doesn't have cross-play enabled between the two platforms. However, Mediatonic (the developers of Fall Guys) have commented on the topic on the Fall Guys support page FAQs:

"At launch, we won't have cross-play. It's something we really want to do in the future, let us know on Discord if its something you are super excited about so we can prioritise what we work on next!" Discord: https://www.discord.com/invite/fallguys

Therefore, the developers are aware of the demand for cross-play, and players should anticipate it coming in the future. Fans can also message their interest to the developers on Discord so that the latter can stay on the same page with the community's primary needs, which is always a thing to cherish in the video game industry.

Sorry @LeagueOfLegends, maybe we could budge up and both sit on the throne together?



I just don't like the insinuation that we yeeted you out of your fancy chair



I'm sure there's room for us to sit there together?



Do you reply to tweets btw?



lol



👋 hi https://t.co/ZG8YppYivw — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 19, 2020

It makes sense to bring in cross-play in the future while adding more platforms to the game. This move will ensure that players from different platforms play the game with their friends, without hindrances, and enjoy it to the fullest.

