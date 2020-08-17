Fall guys: Ultimate Knockout has been storming the gaming community recently, and has jumped onto the battle royale hype train. However, unlike other BR titles, Fall Guys carries a fascinating and fresh perspective to the stressful environment.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

The game sees Small Jellybeans race their way to the finish line in every mini-game, trying to qualify and move on to the next level. This happens until there is only one player left, and he/she emerges as the ultimate winner.

Also read: 5 times Streamers lost their cool on Livestream

Bright colours and cute cosmetics make the game fun to play, and each player wants to look different and have cosmetics in his/her inventory. However, while regular and rare cosmetics are purchasable via kudos (in-game currency), legendary cosmetics can only be bought using crowns (rare in-game currency).

Thus, in this article, we will look at ways to get crowns in the game. Users can then buy the expensive prestige cosmetics and outshine others.

How to get crowns in Fall Guys

Traditionally, BR games allow players to buy expensive cosmetics in-game by using real money. However, in Fall Guys, this statement is only partially true. Players can earn kudos and buy them with real money to purchase styles, emotes and common cosmetics in the game.

Also read: Top five rarest backblings in Fortnite as of 2020

But crowns cannot be purchased using real money. They can instead be earned via two methods, as of now. These are given below:

Advertisement

#1 Battle Pass: Players can earn Fall Guy crowns by levelling up their in-game battle pass, which gives out only one crown each during levels 5, 20, and 32. From a seasonal perspective, players can earn only three crowns per season via the battle pass. However, legendary cosmetics cost five crowns, which make them even rarer in the game.

The battle pass in Fall Guys can provide crowns to players (Image Credits: Android Central)

#2 Winning matches: Players can win matches in Fall Guys and earn one crown per victory. However, they have to keep in mind that this doesn't include the qualifier mini-games. Players need to cross this and win the last round by outshining everyone else.

It is as troublesome a task to achieve as it sounds. Several things can go wrong in the qualifier levels, and players might lose their spot in the final stages of the game.

Also read: Free Fire journal: All you need to know

have you won a crown yet son? pic.twitter.com/VrvcMcpySI — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020

Fall Guys is available on Steam and PlayStation for now. However, following the success of the title, it won't be a surprise if it makes a move on to other platforms soon.

Also read: Fortnite artist brings Ariana Grande skin concept to life