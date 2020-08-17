Is Fall Guys split-screen on PS4?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has broken records on the internet, and everyone in the gaming community is talking about this newest addition to the battle royale genre. It has also changed the perspective towards 'stressful' BR games, and provides an exciting and fun experience to the players.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

The game released on Steam and PlayStation on 4th August and is not free-to-play. However, PlayStation Plus members received the game for at no cost with this month's free games list, and they are having a blast with their friends!

Also read: How to get crowns in Fall guys

Many streamers and content creators have loved the game and talked about its appeal, which makes its presence unique on the international stage. Players are also having a relatively easy time learning the game, as there aren't any complicated controls.

Does spilt-screen work in Fall guys on PS4?

For now, spilt-screen doesn't work in Fall guys on the PlayStation 4. However, do not be upset, as the Lead Game Designer of the game (u/FallGuysJoe) revealed his intentions about this mode in Fall Guys, and said this on reddit:

"We'd love to have split-screen, but at some point during development, we had to cut it to get the game finished in time! It's a HUGE undertaking from so many disciplines, and we decided it would be better not to spread ourselves too thin and make sure the game we delivered is up to par."

Advertisement

"That said, you never know what might come post launch! I'd certainly love to play split-screen, and it gets requested TONS by the community."

As it sounds, the developers are already aware of the overwhelming demand for the split-screen mode. However, they didn't have much time to add it in the final game, as it could have delayed the final project. But in the coming days, there are strong chances of adding this mode into the game.

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4



If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams



a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

Also read: Fortnite artist brings Ariana Grande skin concept to life

Which means that players can soon experience this game with their friends on the same console, making the whole experience even more fun and exhilarating.

Also read: Five times streamers lost their cool on live stream