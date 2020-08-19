New adventures, cosmetics and stories wait for Fortnite players on the other side. Wondering what exactly is the 'other side'?

Well, Fortnite Season 3 is coming to an end in less than two weeks. With only a few days left for the new season to begin, players are now busy gathering V-Bucks by storming through their seasonal battle pass in hopes of getting the Season 4 pass.

However, for some players, Christmas came early as Epic Games is giving away up to 2500 V-Bucks for free. There is however, a minor caveat.

Players will have to complete a few challenges to earn their rewards.

V-Bucks can unlock battle pass which gives players access to premium seasonal rewards. The same can also be used to buy new in-game cosmetics.

In this article, we look at how you can go about making the most of this opportunity, and potentially earn yourself free rewards on the way.

Boot Camp Fortnite challenges: Dates and Rules

In order to participate players will have to visit the Epic Games website and register themselves with the same account they use to play the game. After that, players will have have to complete the daily challenges and unlock the final reward challenge.

In the final challenge, players recieve rating points for each in-game achievements, the likes of which include eliminations, playing a match and more.

This community competition is technically for players in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland however I was able to join it and I'm from 'merica.



There is a chance that even if players not from those regions register, they might not be able to participate and claim rewards. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2020

The Community battles will start at 19.08.2020 and last till 22.08.2020 (20:00 CEST).

Top 20,000 players who will complete these challenges and earn the maximum points in-game will be rewarded V-bucks along with a free 'Kab-llama' spray.

For knowing more FAQs about the event, click here.

Eligibility and rewards for Fortnite Boot Camp challenges

Rewards for the Bootcamp challenges are as follows:

1: 2,500 V-Bucks

2: 2,250 V-Bucks

3: 2,000 V-Bucks

4: 1,750 V-Bucks

5: 1,500 V-Bucks

6: 1,250 V-Bucks

7-25: 1,000 V-Bucks

26-100: 800 V-Bucks

101-500: 500 V-Bucks

500-5,000: 300 V-Bucks

5,001-10,000: 250 V-Bucks

10,001-20,000: 200 V-Bucks

The aforementioned rewards have been officially confirmed by Epic Games on their website.

However, there is still confusion around the eligibility of the players in these challenges as confirmed by Firemonkey.

The leaker asserts that the challenges are for players in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, however, players from America have also been able to join in on the fun.

