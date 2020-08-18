Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Dr Disrespect and Shroud are back, but where is Ninja?

Shroud and Dr Disrespect are back streaming, but Ninja is nowhere to be seen (Image Credits: News Beezer)
Shroud and Dr Disrespect are back streaming, but Ninja is nowhere to be seen (Image Credits: News Beezer)
Rijit Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 18 Aug 2020, 22:48 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Shroud and Dr Disrespect are back on streaming platforms, entertaining millions of active viewers through their streams. While the gaming community is happy to have these goliaths again, one streamer is still missing, and the community is not sure about his current whereabouts.

Also read: Fortnite Astro-not spaceship location: Where to find abandoned spacecraft to complete the challenge

Ninja, after the shutdown of Mixer, came back on YouTube and tried streaming on Twitch as well. However, he hasn't been actively doing so, which has inevitably left fans questioning his future moves.

Ninja makes his way to Hollywood 

Ninja has been considering Hollywood as his next destination after storming the gaming industry. Richard Tyler Blevins, the man behind the star online persona, had also stated his intentions to make a career in Tinseltown to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ninja has been a big fan of the Jumanji series, and even attended the film's red carpet premiere. He also appreciated the movie on his Twitter account, which was retweeted by Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the star actors in the film.

Ninja even had a cameo in the last instalment, Jumanji: The Next Level. However, that didn't happen. Despite his scene being shot, due to some reason, it couldn't make the final movie.

This came as a shocker for many fans, who were eager to get a glimpse of the Fortnite "Icon" making it on the big screen. And a recent tweet (seen above) even revived memories of that near-debut.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Ninja will be looking to make it big in Hollywood, as seen by his interest in the industry. But it might also be one of the reasons why he isn't streaming actively on any platform.

Also read: How to get crowns in Fall guys

Published 18 Aug 2020, 22:48 IST
Ninja Dr DisRespect Twiter reactions Fortnite Battle Royale Epic Games
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी