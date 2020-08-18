Dr Disrespect and Shroud are back, but where is Ninja?

Shroud and Dr Disrespect are back on streaming platforms, entertaining millions of active viewers through their streams. While the gaming community is happy to have these goliaths again, one streamer is still missing, and the community is not sure about his current whereabouts.

Ninja, after the shutdown of Mixer, came back on YouTube and tried streaming on Twitch as well. However, he hasn't been actively doing so, which has inevitably left fans questioning his future moves.

Ninja makes his way to Hollywood

Ninja has been considering Hollywood as his next destination after storming the gaming industry. Richard Tyler Blevins, the man behind the star online persona, had also stated his intentions to make a career in Tinseltown to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ninja has been a big fan of the Jumanji series, and even attended the film's red carpet premiere. He also appreciated the movie on his Twitter account, which was retweeted by Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the star actors in the film.

Ninja even had a cameo in the last instalment, Jumanji: The Next Level. However, that didn't happen. Despite his scene being shot, due to some reason, it couldn't make the final movie.

BROOOOO Lol I literally a conversation with @jordanfisher about this yesterday haha — Ninja (@Ninja) August 14, 2020

This came as a shocker for many fans, who were eager to get a glimpse of the Fortnite "Icon" making it on the big screen. And a recent tweet (seen above) even revived memories of that near-debut.

Nevertheless, Ninja will be looking to make it big in Hollywood, as seen by his interest in the industry. But it might also be one of the reasons why he isn't streaming actively on any platform.

