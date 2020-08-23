Fortnite: New teasers suggest that the old map could be coming back

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's collaboration with Marvel should see some significant points of interest, characters, and storyline advancements to the current game. At present, the timelines of Fortnite characters remain unexplained, and every player has his/her own interpretation of the in-game storyline.

The Herald has found The Island.



The prelude to War has begun. Experience Part 1 in-game now...#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 pic.twitter.com/Pl14rHYjGq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2020

That could change soon, when these ideologies get bombarded by the latest theories on Reddit. One theory on the internet claims that as Thor and Galactus make their way towards the Fortnite island, the latter might consume the planet to gain the power to face the Black Winter. However, the God of Thunder might save the inhabitants of the island and let Galactus consume it.

New Fortnite teasers show Galactus's point of entry into the island?

As Galactus consumes the whole map, it is pretty simple to figure out the after. Players might start afresh from the Season 1 map, which was loved and adored by everyone.

New teasers — as leaked by prominent Fortnite leaker VastBlast — have revealed the next two letters, which have so far led us to 'NEX'. Fortnite players and theorists might have been guessing the word might close to 'Nexus', which means point zero condition, where all universes are connected.

Fortnite players have also been asking for the new map for a very long time now, and it looks to be the perfect opportunity to do that and change the island to its previous state. Players have also spotted the huge rift above Catty Corner, which could be an entry point for Galactus onto the Fortnite island.

Several other leaks have also surfaced along with the Marvel collaboration. These include one that claims that there might be some new cosmetic content, inspired by Marvel superheroes, that should make their way into the game next season.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

As Donald Mustard stated earlier in his tweet, everything is connected, and the Fortnite storyline should take interesting turns this season. Gamers are, therefore, in for a grand surprise.

