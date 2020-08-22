Magical equations are happening on the island of Fortnite and leakers are revealing some key details for the upcoming season of the game. As speculated, the next season is an official collaboration with Marvel, which also means that the whole season should be full of Marvel easter eggs and new hints towards future of this franchise.

What realm is this? — Thor (@thorofficial) August 22, 2020

As for the players, they can expect some interesting new POIs and skins to be a part of the game.

There have been some major storyline hints after 'comic books' were added into the game. Players can expect more Marvel characters making their way in Fortnite Battle Royale shortly.

Comic Books make an appearance in Fortnite

Comic Books adaptation in a video game is the ultimate fantasy of almost every Marvel nerd, and Fortnite is working towards making that a reality. Recently, the developers added two new pages of Thor's comic book where we see an interaction between Thor and Galactus.

The current Comic book pages we have so far pic.twitter.com/rUCCSyZH2d — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 22, 2020

Both of these characters were leaked during the early phases by the data-miners. It seems like Thor and Galactus have teamed up to face 'The Black Winter'. Many gamers and leakers have come up with theories that hint towards the collaboration changing the Fortnite storyline in an impactful manner.

Fortnite Season 4 Storyline theories and speculations

A new teaser for the upcoming season was revealed by leakers on Twitter. Many speculate that the face behind the banner could be Galactus.

One theory suggested that Captain America could have been sent by Thor via Bifrost to explore the mystery of the Doomsday Device - The ultimate havoc wreaker that Midas built inside 'The Agency'.

However, with the recent comic pages, we have received clarity on why Thor and Galactus might be heading towards the Fortnite Battle Royale Island.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

According to Marvel's Thor Comic's latest ending, Galactus saw a Rift which looked similar to the rifts we have in the game, and noticed massive energy coming out of it (could be the doomsday event)

The tempting energy was something that Galactucs was drawn towards, and eventually ends up going into one of the rifts. Additionally, Thor has been using the Bifrost craters to evacuate planets thus, players might see more crates in the game soon.

Essentially, the Zero point is the source of all power in the universe. The Avengers are trying to protect that power, much like they did for the Infinity Stones — Ember Silver (@silver_ember) August 21, 2020

This could potentially lead to a surreal Chapter 2, Season 3 live event, where Galactus tries to wipe out and consume the Fortnite Battle Royale island. Meanwhile, are keeping their eyes peeled on the Fortnite's twitter handle to know more details about ultimate Marvel Showdown that is expected in less than a week.