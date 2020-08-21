Marvel's Avengers beta is now on Steam: Here is how you can get access

Gamers assemble! Marvel's Avengers beta is out on all platforms, and the open beta starts today. Those who haven't bought the game yet can now experience the same. You can also complete some of the story missions, and then decide whether to spend your precious money on it or not.

Who's ready to SMASH? 👊



The Marvel's Avengers BETA is now live for all PS4 players and anyone who pre-ordered on Xbox One and Steam! pic.twitter.com/gARqqOdiT5 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 14, 2020

It's always worth trying these free beta games, as it allows you to check if you like the game enough before splashing the cash on it. But if you are a Marvel fan and love the comics and films that they have made so far, chances are you will end up falling in love with the stunning visuals and solid mechanics of Marvel's Avengers.

Hulk preview in Marvel's Avengers (Image Credits: Sqaure Enix)

Also read: Free Fortnite Cup: Free Tart Tycoon skin, Alienware laptops, consoles and other rewards

In this article, we will talk about how to access this beta and experience it for free using Steam on PC.

How to download and install Marvel's Avengers beta on PC via Steam

Previously, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players who bought the game had access to the beta. However, from 21st August to 23rd August, players from all the platforms will have access to the same.

Also read: Fortnite artist brings Ariana Grande skin concept to life

To download the Marvel's Avengers beta on your PC, follow these steps:

Advertisement

1. Download Steam and create an account there (Ignore this step if you already have one).

2. Navigate to Store, then search for 'Marvel's Avengers beta' and click on the search button.

Marvel's Avengers beta on Steam

3. Then, you should see the title in the search results. Click on it, and you will land on the game's page.

4. After that, scroll down and click on 'Play Now', which will open a dialogue box that will show the size of the game (27.10 GB). You can change the location for the download also, if you want.

An installation dialogue box of Marvel's Avengers beta on Steam

5. Voila! You should see the game downloading and can install the same once done. Then, explore its storyline and the HARM challenges!.

Marvel’s Avengers BETA weekends kick off in August! Save innocent citizens on A-Day, put the Avengers to the test in HARM Challenge Rooms, clear out War Zones with friends, and more.



More info: https://t.co/7ira29QdBK pic.twitter.com/OfxI4FkEvs — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 29, 2020

Also read: Fortnite trolls Apple with new Tart Tycoon bad apple skin