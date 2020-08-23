Free Fortnite Cup: Apple spawn locations, landing strategies, and rotation details

The Free Fortnite Cup is finally upon us, and the players are waiting to get their hands on a new free skin named Tart Tycoon, and also gaming hardware, just as promised by Epic Games. This tournament has been one of its kind, giving away the free skin to players who earn more than ten points in matches. Eating the most number of apples can also see you get gaming consoles and laptops from the developers.

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.



Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

Even if you are not the best in the game, you can land at apple-spawning hot spots during the tournament and try to eat as many apples. This will give you a solid chance of winning gaming hardware, thus enjoying Fortnite on a better screen with enhanced graphics.

This is a fascinating approach to a professional esports tournament and awards players who like to grind their way to victory. Thus, in this article, we will tell you the exact spots for getting the maximum apples in your Fortnite matches and earning these free rewards.

Apple spawn locations and landing strategy in Fortnite

The best way to get the most apples in the game is to visit Homely Hills and look for the orchards where apples are found in large quantities.

Location of apples in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 (Image credit: Reddit)

There should be Apple trees in this site, and you should be able to get at least ten apples if you wander around in this location. Apples are also spread across the maps. Thus, you can also look for fruit boxes and search them in buildings to further boost the number of apples that you consume.

For the people who want to try an win gaming hardware by eating the most apples and can still play the tournament , Here are the Apple locations. If you just want the skin u only need 10 points (Not apples)



(#Fortnite #Fortnitenews)



📸 @TheBriteFuture pic.twitter.com/PMfGyC9DPw — JayKey | Fortnite News (@JayKeyFN) August 23, 2020

Do keep in mind that during the tournament, many players will be landing in these apple hot drops; thus, you might have to eliminate them before eating the apples. Otherwise, you will get killed, and you have to wait for another match, which won't be an efficient strategy.

