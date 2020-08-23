Free Fortnite Cup: Schedule, event rules and other details

Epic Games and Apple are having a kerfuffle over the recent removal of Fortnite from the iOS App Store. A lot has been said and done by both the organizations. But keeping that aside, Fortnite has introduced the #FreeFortnite Cup, which will allow players to get free in-game rewards and compete with other players.

The Free Fortnite Cup is the perfect way for Epic to take a jibe at Apple's monopoly in the circuit, and a testament to the fact that Epic has had enough of it. But it's a win-win situation for the players, as they now have an opportunity to win new rewards and gaming hardware.

Epic Games, in their video on Apple, showcased a glimpse of the evil Apple skin. The skin, which has now been named as 'Tart Tycoon', will be one of the rewards that can be earned by the players through the Free Fortnite Cup.

In this article, we discuss the date, timings and other rules of the tournament.

Free Fortnite Cup: Date and Time

Free Fortnite Cup in-game screen

The Free Fortnite Cup will start today at 7:30 pm IST. The players will have a window of approximately 4 hours to get the most points and earn rewards.

Fortnite players who are going for the apples and get their hands on gaming hardware, will have to play aggressively in all the matches. The ones who accumulate the most apples will have a shot at winning several gaming rewards such as PlayStation Pro, Alienware laptops and more.

However, players who are just playing for the free skin will have to play defensively and notch at least 10 points.

