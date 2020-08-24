Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Thor Mjolnir, dual battle passes and more

Fortnite has been teasing Season 4 with the new Marvel x Fortnite comic strips every day as we move closer to the next season. Thor has been rumored to be an essential character in the new season, and as it turns out, the comic strips till now have showcased his story in the game's island.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is supposedly going to be entirely based on the Marvel comics. And as Donald Mustard previously hinted, it might all be inter-connected, and the players might be in for a treat.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Leaks: Comic book reveal, end-of-season event, Marvel storyline and more

For now, there are no live events confirmed for the seasonal transition. However, the developers might add some files at the last minute, or else, we will go straight to the next season in the game.

Dual battle passes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Every season, there is a single battle pass which allows players to speculate on the storyline of Fortnite and gives out season-exclusive rewards. However, next season, things could get a little more exciting.

SPOILERS:



Regarding the Teaser



Take this information with a grain of salt. It MIGHT be true. It might not. There’s a way to tell soon. And if it’s correct I’ll make sure to update you. pic.twitter.com/xwMwjPyMlI — StrawDesertHD (@StrawDesertHD) August 24, 2020

StrawDesertHD, a prominent Fortnite leaker, has revealed some new insider information, which has to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, he does share a dual battle pass system that could be a part of the game next season.

Advertisement

The data miner talks about these two battle passes, one of which should be the usual Fortnite one which carries the storyline ahead, and another based on the Marvel comics.

Also read: Fortnite Astro-not spaceship location: Where to find abandoned spacecraft to complete the challenge

If this is true, players are definitely in for a massive treat. It should also solve the complaints of players claiming Fortnite is getting commercialised this season, thanks to the collaboration with Marvel.

Also read: Fortnite: New teasers suggest that the old map could be coming back

Thor's Mjolnir is now in Fortnite, and new comics explains the Fortnite storyline

With the new comics and teasers for Day 3 in Fortnite, we know about the memory theory. This assumption talks about the stimulation of the Fortnite island. It notes how every character of the isle forgets everything and battles again each day, which was a core theory for the game.

New Comic Pages pic.twitter.com/IdnToto2Bg — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 24, 2020

With the recent comic pages, we notice Thor losing his memory while making his way through the rift to warn the people of Fortnite. As a result, The God of Thunder's weapon, Mjolnir, leaves his hand and lands near the north side of Weeping Woods, forming a giant crater in the process.

Also read: Fortnite Boot Camp Challenges: Up to 2500 V-Bucks and other rewards to be earned

the POI and the hammer in-game



via @spedicey1 pic.twitter.com/CFTxX4TxLQ — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 24, 2020

However, at the end of today's comic pages, we see Thor still able to remember Brite Bomber, despite his memory getting deleted on the island. This could lead to several explanations.

What is worth remembering is that in the Avengers: End Game scene where Fat Thor was playing Fortnite with his friends, they were playing with the Brite Bomber skin.

This theory might be a stretch, but is an excellent Easter egg to put into the Fortnite comics, and we could see a dramatic story related to it. Until then, we have to wait till the teaser's end, thus revealing a definite explanation to the Fortnite storyline.

Also read: Fortnite trolls Apple with new Tart Tycoon bad apple skin