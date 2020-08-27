Fortnite v14.00 Early Patch Notes: Season 4 Battle Pass, Seasonal Theme, New bug fixes and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is just around the corner with less than 24 hours to go for its release and it comes as a refreshment to other seasons as there is no delay in the seasonal transition between the seasons. As speculated, Fortnite has been teasing the Marvel based teasers for the last five days on its official account and creating hype for the upcoming Marvel x Fortnite season.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow!



Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

In this past, Marvel has collaborated with cosmetics and few in-game characters like Deadpool and Avengers: End Game LTMs and more. However, this season is anticipated to be spectacular and pushing their boundaries even further in the game so that gamers can have a memorable experience in the game.

Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass: Price and speculation

Fortnite Season 4 Battle pass concept art (Image credit: TheLlamaSir/YT)

This goes without saying but Marvel comic characters will make a appearence in the game through the battle pass or in-game cosmetic store. Several characters like Iron Man, She-Hulk, Wolverine, Groot, Thor should make an appearence in the game in the form of cosmetics.

However, there is also a rumour in the Fortnite community which suggests there might be two battle passes this season; one focused on Marvel characters and another one which solely relies on the current Fortnite storyline. It would be interesting to see if the prices of these battle passes remain 950 V-bucks or gets lower according to the quantity of the passes.

Fortnite Storyline with the mix of Marvel superheroes

Fortnite Storyline in this current chapter have seen some major turbulences in terms of twists and turns however, it should get better from here on out as Marvel superheroes are also going to be a part of the overall Fortnite story. Recently, we got some comic pages in the game which showcase the story of Thor and Galactus and how they end up in the myterious island of Fortnite.

New comic book pages pic.twitter.com/tIWV5wjtFU — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 26, 2020

At the end comic pages we saw several superheroes making their way to the Fortnite island via Bifrost (present in the game now) to save the inhabitants from the might of Galactus and stopping him from engulfing our beloved Fortnite. However, the story isn't fully clarified yet but season 4's trailer should solidify some theories about the threat that made the Marvel characters come to Fortnite.

Bug Fixes excepted in the v14.00 Fortnite Season 4 update

1) PS4 Trophies not being awarded correctly

Description: An issue involving PS4 players' trophies not being awarded rightly.

2) Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD

Description: A rectangle and numerous lines of text (mostly the word "Disabled") appear in the upper-left side of the HUD.

3) Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled

Description: Due to an issue, the Water Balloon Toy has been temporarily disabled.

4) Vehicles can destroy structures and props even when configured not to

Description: Vehicles in Fortnite can destroy some unwanted structures in the game.

5) Crash on consoles when renaming a device

Description: While playing on console, renaming a device will cause the game to crash.

6) Redline Ramirez's Commander Perk doesn't work properly with charged Sniper Rifles.

Description: Redline Ramirez's Commander Perk doesn't apply its fire rate buff to charged Sniper Rifles. This includes the Boom Bow.

