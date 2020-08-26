Fall Guys has been asserting its dominance in the gaming industry since its release, and players love the game's fun approach to the battle royale genre. This title has also beaten League of Legends' total daily viewers record on Twitch, which shows its popularity among the audiences.

Sadly, the game is only available on Steam, for PC users, and PlayStation players. The developers, Mediatonic, have expressed interest in expanding its consumer market and releasing the game on other platforms soon. There have been many rip-offs and scams relating to Fall Guys on mobile devices. Thus, it is best to avoid them, as they might harm the mobile phone.

Sorry @LeagueOfLegends, maybe we could budge up and both sit on the throne together?



I just don't like the insinuation that we yeeted you out of your fancy chair



I'm sure there's room for us to sit there together?



Do you reply to tweets btw?



lol



👋 hi https://t.co/ZG8YppYivw — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 19, 2020

However, players can still play Fall Guys on their Android devices using Steam Link. It is a unique way of connecting the screens of the PC to the mobile device, offering low latency gameplay options to users, who can enjoy their favourite titles on a mobile for free.

Note: Do keep in mind, to play the game on your mobile device, you need to keep your computer screen running and have the game available in your Steam account. To make this a guide successful, players must have a strong internet connection, and the PC and phone need to be on the same network.

How to play Fall Guys on Android via Steam Link

Fall Guys on a mobile device using Steam Link (Image Credits: Rajon Raj/YT)

Step #1- First, you need to download the Steam Link application on your Android device via Google Play Store. You can click here to visit the page directly.

Step #2- You will be required to pair your device with your computer, after which you should be able to see the device that you are connected to on the same network.

You can connect Steam Link to your PC and mobile device

You can either use your touch screen or connect a controller to adapt to playing on your mobile quickly.

Step #3- Then, you need to press the 'Start Playing' button, and you should see both your computer and mobile screens showcasing the same picture.

Step #4- Navigate your way through the games library and choose Fall Guys and start playing it on your Android device.

Do note that the game is not yet available for mobiles officially, and thus, players will have to wait until it is released on this platform.

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4



If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams



a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

