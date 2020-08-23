How to reach Conqueror from Ace in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been one of the biggest names in the gaming industry, and has actively promoted the battle royale genre among enthusiasts. The game's officials have also conducted many esports tournaments throughout the globe, from which many professional players have emerged. This has made the international gaming and esports scene very competitive.

Also read: Kar98k vs MK14: Which is a better gun in PUBG Mobile?

However, these pros aren't the only ones competing for fame and money. PUBG Mobile has a ranked mode in-game which gives ranks to players based on their performances. Such placement ranks range from Bronze and Silver to Gold, depending on how quickly gamers are moving up the ladder.

We enumerate tips and tricks for reaching the Conqueror tier from the hard-to-escape Ace rank in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Effective Communication: Communication is the key to getting more chicken dinners in matches. Calling out enemies' location and discussing strategies before confronting enemies in-game could go a long way in securing more eliminations. Thus, in higher Ace-level matches, this becomes a necessity, to say the least, as you can expect enemy teams to have excellent communication and outmanoeuvre you if given even the slightest chance.

Also read: Brendan Greene PUBG — Country, age, early life and more

#2 Survival: If you are playing in the Ace tier, you should be aware of this by now. Playing aggressively in ranked matches is a big no, unless you have complete information of the enemy's location and weapons. Survival should always be your goal in such games, as securing the match is perhaps more critical than getting risky eliminations.

Also, if you play aggressively and adopt a risky playstyle, chances are you will be dying most of the time, thus getting demoted from the Ace tier. Therefore, play smart and be aware of your surroundings all the time, and patiently approach every situation in the game.

Survival is a significant factor in climbing ranks in PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Pinterest)

Also read: Free Fortnite Cup: Free Tart Tycoon skin, Alienware laptops, Consoles and other rewards

Advertisement

#3 Versatile weapon pool: It is not at all harmful to have a specific preference for weapons in the game. After all, it's all about hitting your shots consistently. However, keeping a diverse pool of firearms will help you win more duels and secure your placements in every match.

To enhance your weapon pool, you can choose some weapons that you don't prefer in your ranked matches and use them in normal games. After repeating this for some time, you should see a significant comfort factor coming into your game in terms of weapons, and you will win more matches in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: 30 stylish PUBG names for girls