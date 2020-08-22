30 stylish PUBG names for girls

PUBG has revolutionised the gaming landscape and is one of the finest battle-royale experiences ever.

The game popularised the battle royale genre and is responsible for making it a mainstream phenomenon. It also inspired many videogame developers to further explore the genre in the last few years.

PUBG has amassed millions of users in the last few years, with many players across all genders turning to the game for some fun.

With that in mind, we have shortlisted 30 stylish names that female players can use in PUBG.

30 stylish and unique female names for PUBG

#1 ꧁༺DҽѵíӀ ցíɾӀ༻꧂

#2 °ㇱᴛᴏxɪᴄ ɢɪʀʟㇱ°

#3 ■●ŁØVEŁÝ_ĂŇĞEŁ●■

#4 ♡ČřąŽżŹýĞiřŁ♡

#5 ꧁༺༒QueeN༒༻ ꧂

#6 ❃❂✟CrAzYgIrL✟❂❃

#7 ꧁✿QÚĔĔŃofßÁŔ²✿꧂

#8 ꧁༺✿ S A D G I R L✿༻꧂

#9 ✿Mira࿐ᴰᴼᴸᴸ

#10 『Ｑⁿ』Ａｆｉｆａｈ

#11 AttRacTivE_GiRL꧂

#12 ✞ঔৣ۝H̷ЇÐÐɆ₦༒ǤЇЯŁ۝ঔৣ✞

#13 Ａｎａｌｏｖｅ★ＹＴ࿐

#14 ㋡ᴍɪꜱꜱ●ʀᴜʙʏᬊ᭄

#15 ꧁☆VIOLA☆꧂

#16 ＧＯＬＤＥＮ ＧＩＲＬツ

#17 ♛ROYAL々GIRL❥

#18 //L0√£R-+- PRIπ¢£$$\\

#19 ❇️™️⭐️▪Đark gîrl ▪⭐️❇️P

#20 ☯ᴀᴛᴛʀᴀᴄᴛɪᴠᴇ冬ɢɪʀʟ么

#21 ꧁༺✿ S H A D D Y G A L✿༻꧂

#22 ◤Ꮪᴀᴋsʜɪ⁰⁰⁷◢

#23 ༺「Ꭰᥲʀκ͢❥Mama]」༻

#24 ◌⑅⃝●♡⋆♡NaNcY♡⋆♡●⑅◌

#25 Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

#26 ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄๖ۣۜƤนt✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

#27 ROARS•VinaQueen✿

#28 ƏVĪŁĢIRL

#29 ☾✞_₭ł₮₮Ɇ₦_✞☽

#30 (—THE SniperKILLER

If you don't like a name from the list, there are several websites, like Nickfinder.com, where you can personalise and create your own in-game username for PUBG.

