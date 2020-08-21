Brendan Greene PUBG — Country, age, early life and more

Before battle royale games became a popular genre of video games, and when single-player games dominated the gaming industry, a visionary man came up with the idea of PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds). He is none other than Brendan Greene, who made history with his creation.

PUBG changed the gaming scenario of the world, and transformed perspectives of gamers and developers, who thought multiplayer games couldn't make their way into the mainstream sphere. Millions of players started to play the game, and couldn't stop doing so, as the concept was so unique. Gamers kept jumping into matches and exploring PUBG.

PUBG has been a revelation since its release(Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

One of the essential qualities of these BR games is the uncertainty of loot, players, and weapons on each map, making for a whole new experience every time gamers log in. After PUBG made the genre famous, many video games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Realm Royale followed, becoming popular among fans in no time.

In this article, look at the journey of Brendan Greene, and his inspiration behind creating a game like PUBG.

Brendan Greene's early Life and PUBG inspiration

Brendan Greene was born in 1976 (age: 44) in the city of Ballyshannon, Ireland. He initially started his career as a photographer and DJ, following his passions. Then, in 2013, the Irishman shifted to coding and designing video games. Soon after, he got the inspiration to make PUBG after watching Battle Royale, a Japanese movie released in 2000.

Brendan Greene accepts his award for Esports Game of the Year (Image Credits: Engadget)

He worked on many video games such as H1Z1 battle royale and DayZ, before finally designing the PUBG battle royale game that we all love. It released in December 2017, and has revolutionised the gaming community since.

Brendan Greene's present status

Currently, Brendan Greene is the director and lead designer of PUBG. His personal marital life is single now, as he got divorced and now lives with his daughter in his hometown.

