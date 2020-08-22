Kar98k vs MK14: Which is a better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has a diverse range of weapons, allowing players to have some variety at their disposal. However, the spawn rate of these firearms is random during matches, and thus, players shouldn't be dependent on a specific loadout to win matches comfortably.

Versatility is a quality which is essential for every PUBG mobile player to succeed in the game. They need to be comfortable or at the least have the information about each weapon to maximise their chances of getting more eliminations without dying too often in a match.

Thus, we look at the Karabiner 98 Kurz and the Mk14 and determine their strengths and weaknesses in the game.

Kar98k vs MK14 in PUBG Mobile: A detailed comparison

KAR98k in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: PUBG)

The Kar98k is a bolt-action sniper rifle that uses the 7.62mm ammo, whereas the MK14 is a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) which also uses the 7.62mm ammo. It is more versatile than the Kar98 as it can also be used during close and medium-range gunfights.

Damage and Fire modes

Damage and firing modes of a weapon determines its efficiency and utility in different circumstances. The Kar98k has a damage of 79 and a single firing mode, while the MK14 has a damage of 61 but compensates for it with its semi-auto and full-auto firing modes, which make this gun a versatile choice.

In case of snipers, the Kar98k outshines the DMR, as it could one-shot kill the enemy from a long distance. However, if you are not good with snipers and connecting headshots, you might want to choose the MK14, as it can shred enemies when placed in the right hands in PUBG Mobile.

Loot: Where to find?

Finding any weapon in PUBG Mobile could be tricky. The KAR98k is supposed to have a higher spawn rate in the military camp and can be found as floor loot. However, the MK14 can only be found in drops, thus making it harder to find without taking risks in PUBG Mobile.

Best attachments

MK14 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: PUBG Guide)

The Kar98k can be coupled with an 8x scope, suppressor and bullet loops, which could get rid of its loud sound and allow players to land more shots consistently and maximise the damage.

The MK14 will work well with an extended mag, a suppressor and a compensator to get the sprays on point in the final stages of the map.

Conclusion

Both these weapons have their essential roles during matches, and can be utilised at any point. Thus, it depends on the player's playstyle; if they want to go for a passive playstyle and snipe enemies, or jump into the action with an MK14 and melt enemies on their way to a chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile.

