Speculations around Lionel Messi's future have skyrocketed and trending over the last few days on Twitter in different countries. Messi is regarded as one of the best players in the international football scene, with some even calling him the greatest football player to ever exist. Recently, FC Barcelona suffered an atrocious 8-2 defeat by FC Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League.

According to some leading football journalists and news publications, it seems Messi wants to leave FC Barcelona and as expected Twitter and famous football clubs like Manchester City, Inter-Milan and more have graciously accepted to offer the legend a contract if he wants to leave the club. This has led to many football. and even other sports teams adding Messi to their squad, which further led to igniting even more rumours in the world of Football.

Recently, Manchester City Esports on Twitter posted teasers on their official esports account showcasing the 'Goat' emoji which is often used to showcase Messi by the fans. However, as it turns out it is just an announcement for a Fall Guys partnership.

Our new @ManCity signing's from out of this world 🐐🚀



2 hours to go... 👀 pic.twitter.com/riH5WYCzba — Man City Esports (@mancityesports) August 26, 2020

Manchester City's 'Fall guys' teaser angers fans on Twitter

It is quite evident that even if Manchester City wanted to announce Messi's signing, they wouldn't do it on their Esports account.

The announcement didn't bode well with fans, and many took to twitter to express their dismay at the Man City Esports page.

Here are some of these reactions on their post:

We all thought it was messi ffs pic.twitter.com/dZSyYSNGvB — Scofield ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 (@flyboii_h) August 26, 2020

Fucking hell, we buying messi or nah? Don’t keep us waiting for ever — godisoof (@Kunaguero1669) August 26, 2020

People who were waiting for Messi's announcement.. pic.twitter.com/CTZjPbTULF — Younes Messili (@Younes_Messili) August 26, 2020

I wasted two hours of my time to guess who the player is and after that you tell me it's fall guy Character pic.twitter.com/kCIBFaWNDJ — abdallah_aloran🇯🇴(آلُعٍۆرٍآنْ) (@abdallah_aloran) August 26, 2020

Needless to say, these reactions makes it evident that fans were both angry and disappointed. For the most part, Twitter users exclaimed that they expected Messi to be a part of the Fall guys x Man City collaboration.

