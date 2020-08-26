Fortnite: iOS and Android receive 500MB Update, Tart Tycoon Outfit rewarded

Epic Games and Apple lawsuit has come to a halt and the next hearing is still a few days away till we get the final verdict on the case. Till then players could compete in the Free Fortnite Cup for getting free rewards such as the Tart tycoon skin which mocks Apple as an evil entity, free caps and gaming consoles and laptops for eating the most apples in the tournament.

The Tart Tycoon Outfit will be awarded to #FreeFortnite Cup winners later this week. pic.twitter.com/NuxHfwtebv — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 24, 2020

Many gamers and mobile phone players participated in this tournament with PC and consoles in the hope of winning the free skin and also earning the gaming rewards from the Free Fortnite cup. As the tournament ended, many players were expecting the Tart Tycoon in their inventory but as it turns out Fortnite will provide the skin to all the players a week later as they tweeted about it.

Fortnite Update for 500MBs for Tart Tycoon skin for Android and IOS devices

Recently, Fortnite provided an adjustment update for all the android and iOS players for about 400-500 MBs which will allow players to receive the free Tart Tycoon skin for free if they have earned at least 10 points during the Free Fortnite Cup. Thus, they can expect to receive the skin as soon as it rolls on other platforms.

We’ve deployed an adjustment on iOS and Google Play that will allow #FreeFortnite Cup winners to receive the Tart Tycoon Outfit alongside other platforms later this week. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

However, there is no news yet on the season 4 update as it also comes as a surprise to most gamers thinking if they can push an update for a cosmetic will that be the same case for season 4. It seems highly unlikely to compress a season in this small maintenance patch update.

Many Fortnite leakers like Brite News have been speculating on the size of the update for a single skin. Could this mean that iOS players can buy Season 4 cosmetics yet don't have the access to playing the game?

500MB is very big for a skin on Mobile. Makes me wonder what else this update has. On a PC, a skin is about 20-40MB - It'd be even smaller on Mobile



Maybe a few Season 4 outfits? I don't know, just speculating — Brite News (@TheBriteFuture) August 26, 2020

For knowing these answers we will have to wait till tomorrow to check when season 4 drops for all the platforms in Fornite.

