Where are all the mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally released, and fans are still struggling to comprehend the extent of the new features and releases. We all know about the Mythic weapons that Fortnite players can get their hands on by defeating one of the many bosses on the map. With Chapter 2 Season 4 introducing multiple new POIs and characters, more mythic weapons have also been added.

As part of the new Marvel Superhero theme, which includes characters such as Thor, Groot, Dr. DOOM, She-HULK, and Wolverine, certain new mythic weapons have unique abilities and features. Fortnite leakers had already released certain information on the same.

In this article, we tell you everything that you need to know about the new Mythic weapons that have been added to the game in Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4: Where are all the Mythic weapons?

Fortnite leakers had recently released information about a ‘Silver Surfer Board.’ Silver Surfer, in the comics, was a part of Galactus’ Herald and roamed around the Universe, searching for planets for him to consume. However, Silver Surfer is not a bad guy, and has been shown not to have a choice but to work for the Planet-consumer. He even had a change of heart and betrayed Galactus.

Silver Surfer Board will also be a gameplay item!



Description:

Launch into the air and carve up the skies with Silver Surfer's Board. Reactivate to cancel early.



Via: @SkinTrackerCom — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

His Silver Surfer Board is now an in-game item, and can be obtained at the Quinjet Patrol Landing ships.

However, this is not the only new Mythic Weapon that has been added. Information about Dr. Doom’s ‘Mystical Bomb’ was also leaked. Players in possession of the bomb will be able to conjure a large ball of ‘Arcane Energy,’ which will explode on impact.

You can see all the information regarding the Mystical Bomb below. The weapon can be found at Doom’s Domain, which was formerly called Pleasant Park.

Another ability/pickup:



Name:

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb



Desc.:

Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact. pic.twitter.com/1MrczVL0PR — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) August 27, 2020

Further, a mythic weapon called ‘Groot’s Bramble shield,’ which allows players to block incoming damage and heal nearby teammates, was also leaked. The Plant character is one of the most popular Marvel characters of recent times. The shield can be found at random locations via the Quinjet Patrol planes.

Marvel Heroes abilities/pickups:



Name:

Groot's Bramble Shield



Desc:

Be enveloped in Groot's embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot. #Fortnite



Via: @SkinTrackerCom pic.twitter.com/vXNfVWDARi — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Information about the ‘Stark Industries Energy Rifle’ has also been released. For the uninitiated, Stark Industries is the name of the corporation Tony Stark owns. It was established by Howard Stark, Iron Man’s father. You can see the tweet below, for further information.

New weapon!?:



Stark Industries Energy Rifle pic.twitter.com/GkJ0hshs5q — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

You can have a look at all the new Mythic weapons and their locations in the video below: