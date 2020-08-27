Fortnite Season 4 Highlights: Ray Tracing enabled, Fortnite Drones, Tac SMG and Bounce Pad unvaults

If you are a Fortnite fan who has been living under a rock, we must tell you that Chapter 2 Season 4 has officially arrived. The trailer for Season 4 confirmed that the entire Season would be based on a Marvel storyline.

Characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Mystique, Storm, Dr. Doom, Groot, and She-Hulk have been brought to the Island by Thor, who wants them to unite and fight against the impending Galactus.

Other details also come to light via the Battle Pass trailer. The memories of all the heroes are broken, and they do not quite remember who they were. Further, we see a new POI that is going to act as the headquarters for the Marvel heroes. The base, which is expected to be suspended mid-air on the Fortnite map, features futuristic aircraft and runways. You can watch the Season 4 trailer below.

Thor tells us that they are here to defeat Galactus, the devourer of worlds, as he names the members of his team. Also, we see the little Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, i.e., Rocket running around in the trailer.

Fortnite Season 4 Update: Patch Notes

There are quite a few things to look forward to. The Season 4 map is expected to feature some changes, and will look something like this.

While no changes look apparent, leaks suggest that quite a few new POIs will show up throughout Season. This includes the Helicarrier POI, and the Sentinel Graveyard POI.

Advertisement

New POI’s:



• Sentinel Graveyard POI

• Helicarrier POI



Via: @Guille_GAG pic.twitter.com/sh3h4qNKYZ — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Further, Pleasant Park has been converted to Doom’s Domain, with certain changes to the original location.

Pleasant Park name has been changed to DOOM's domain. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

There are a plethora of new features, weapons, and emotes to look forward to in the next Season. Firstly, Pump Shotgun has been unvaulted in all its variants.

The pump shotgun, in all rarities has been unvaulted! #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Secondly, various traps/consumables have also been unvaulted, including the Rare Bounce Pad, as you can see below.

The following consumables/traps have been unvaulted:



-"Epic Shockwave Grenade"

-"Rare Boogie Bomb"

-"Rare BouncePad" #Fortnite



📝: @VastBlastt — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Moreover, quite a few emotes are expected to release. You can see the entire list in the clip below.

A plethora of pickaxes and gliders are expected to show up in the game over the coming weeks.

Most of the items are related to Marvel characters, of course.

Further, it appears as though ray tracing has been enabled, which is sure to result in better graphics and lighting, especially for people who use high-end devices.

Ray Tracing has been enabled for Fortnite, (DX12 is required). — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 27, 2020

Finally, Supply drones are set to return to the game, as leakers have confirmed.

Another new feature that will be released is in the form of ‘Marvel Hero Abilities,’ which are expected to give players special powers for a limited period.

Another ability/pickup:



Name:

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb



Desc.:

Conjure and throw a large ball of arcane energy that explodes on impact. #Fortnite



Via: @SkinTrackerCom pic.twitter.com/4qNU6k3syF — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Marvel Heroes abilities/pickups:



Name:

Groot's Bramble Shield



Desc:

Be enveloped in Groot's embrace. Block incoming damage and heal nearby players. Reactivate to cancel early. I am Groot. #Fortnite



Via: @SkinTrackerCom pic.twitter.com/vXNfVWDARi — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Users can also look forward to the unvaulting of the Tactical SMG, among other weapons. For more information about Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, you can read the article here.

When are Fortnite servers coming back on?

Fortnite players around the world have been wondering when exactly the downtime will end. You would be glad to know that Fortnite server downtime has ended, and the servers are already up.